Activation of T Lymphocytes definitions Flashcards

Activation of T Lymphocytes definitions
Activation of T Lymphocytes definitions
- Dendritic cellsAntigen-presenting cells that activate naive T cells using MHC class 1 or 2.
- MHC class 1Molecule on APCs that presents antigens to cytotoxic T cells.
- MHC class 2Molecule on APCs that presents antigens to helper T cells.
- Cytotoxic T cellsT cells activated by MHC class 1 to destroy infected cells.
- Helper T cellsT cells activated by MHC class 2 to assist other immune cells.
- Effector T cellsActivated T cells that perform immune functions against antigens.
- Memory T cellsLong-lived T cells that provide rapid response upon re-exposure to antigens.
- Co-stimulatory moleculesMolecules on APCs that signal danger to naive T cells, enhancing activation.
- AnergicState of T cells becoming unresponsive due to lack of co-stimulatory signals.
- ApoptosisProgrammed cell death that eliminates anergic T cells.
- Harmful antigensAntigens that trigger immune responses when presented by APCs.
- Harmless antigensAntigens that do not trigger immune responses, leading to T cell anergy.
- Immunogenic antigensAntigens capable of inducing an immune response.
- Naive T cellsImmature T cells that have not yet encountered their specific antigen.
- Antigen-presenting cellsCells that display antigens on MHC molecules to T cells.