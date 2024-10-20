Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Activation of T Lymphocytes definitions Flashcards

Back
Activation of T Lymphocytes definitions
1/15
  • Dendritic cells
    Antigen-presenting cells that activate naive T cells using MHC class 1 or 2.
  • MHC class 1
    Molecule on APCs that presents antigens to cytotoxic T cells.
  • MHC class 2
    Molecule on APCs that presents antigens to helper T cells.
  • Cytotoxic T cells
    T cells activated by MHC class 1 to destroy infected cells.
  • Helper T cells
    T cells activated by MHC class 2 to assist other immune cells.
  • Effector T cells
    Activated T cells that perform immune functions against antigens.
  • Memory T cells
    Long-lived T cells that provide rapid response upon re-exposure to antigens.
  • Co-stimulatory molecules
    Molecules on APCs that signal danger to naive T cells, enhancing activation.
  • Anergic
    State of T cells becoming unresponsive due to lack of co-stimulatory signals.
  • Apoptosis
    Programmed cell death that eliminates anergic T cells.
  • Harmful antigens
    Antigens that trigger immune responses when presented by APCs.
  • Harmless antigens
    Antigens that do not trigger immune responses, leading to T cell anergy.
  • Immunogenic antigens
    Antigens capable of inducing an immune response.
  • Naive T cells
    Immature T cells that have not yet encountered their specific antigen.
  • Antigen-presenting cells
    Cells that display antigens on MHC molecules to T cells.