Activation of T Lymphocytes definitions Flashcards

Dendritic cells Antigen-presenting cells that activate naive T cells using MHC class 1 or 2.

MHC class 1 Molecule on APCs that presents antigens to cytotoxic T cells.

MHC class 2 Molecule on APCs that presents antigens to helper T cells.

Cytotoxic T cells T cells activated by MHC class 1 to destroy infected cells.

Helper T cells T cells activated by MHC class 2 to assist other immune cells.

Effector T cells Activated T cells that perform immune functions against antigens.

Memory T cells Long-lived T cells that provide rapid response upon re-exposure to antigens.

Co-stimulatory molecules Molecules on APCs that signal danger to naive T cells, enhancing activation.

Anergic State of T cells becoming unresponsive due to lack of co-stimulatory signals.

Apoptosis Programmed cell death that eliminates anergic T cells.

Harmful antigens Antigens that trigger immune responses when presented by APCs.

Harmless antigens Antigens that do not trigger immune responses, leading to T cell anergy.

Immunogenic antigens Antigens capable of inducing an immune response.

Naive T cells Immature T cells that have not yet encountered their specific antigen.