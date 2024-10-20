Activation Pathways of the Complement System definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Complement System A part of the immune system that enhances the ability of antibodies and phagocytic cells to clear microbes and damaged cells.

Alternative Pathway A complement activation pathway triggered by C3b binding to microbial surfaces, leading to immune responses.

Lectin Pathway A complement activation pathway using mannose-binding lectins to recognize specific carbohydrate patterns on microbes.

Classical Pathway A complement activation pathway initiated by antibodies binding to antigens on microbial surfaces.

C3 Convertase An enzyme complex that cleaves C3 into C3a and C3b, crucial for complement system activation.

C3a A fragment of C3 that promotes inflammation as part of the immune response.

C3b A fragment of C3 that binds to microbes, leading to opsonization or cell lysis.

Mannose-Binding Lectins Proteins that bind to mannose on microbial surfaces, initiating the lectin pathway.

Antibodies Y-shaped proteins produced by adaptive immunity that bind to antigens on microbes.

Antigens Substances that induce an immune response, often by binding to antibodies.

Opsonization The process by which pathogens are marked for ingestion and destruction by phagocytes.

Cell Lysis The breaking down of a cell, often by the rupture of the cell membrane.

Inflammation A biological response to harmful stimuli, characterized by redness, swelling, and pain.

Innate Immunity The non-specific first line of defense against pathogens, including the complement system.