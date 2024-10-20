Skip to main content
Activation Pathways of the Complement System definitions Flashcards

  • Complement System
    A part of the immune system that enhances the ability of antibodies and phagocytic cells to clear microbes and damaged cells.
  • Alternative Pathway
    A complement activation pathway triggered by C3b binding to microbial surfaces, leading to immune responses.
  • Lectin Pathway
    A complement activation pathway using mannose-binding lectins to recognize specific carbohydrate patterns on microbes.
  • Classical Pathway
    A complement activation pathway initiated by antibodies binding to antigens on microbial surfaces.
  • C3 Convertase
    An enzyme complex that cleaves C3 into C3a and C3b, crucial for complement system activation.
  • C3a
    A fragment of C3 that promotes inflammation as part of the immune response.
  • C3b
    A fragment of C3 that binds to microbes, leading to opsonization or cell lysis.
  • Mannose-Binding Lectins
    Proteins that bind to mannose on microbial surfaces, initiating the lectin pathway.
  • Antibodies
    Y-shaped proteins produced by adaptive immunity that bind to antigens on microbes.
  • Antigens
    Substances that induce an immune response, often by binding to antibodies.
  • Opsonization
    The process by which pathogens are marked for ingestion and destruction by phagocytes.
  • Cell Lysis
    The breaking down of a cell, often by the rupture of the cell membrane.
  • Inflammation
    A biological response to harmful stimuli, characterized by redness, swelling, and pain.
  • Innate Immunity
    The non-specific first line of defense against pathogens, including the complement system.
  • Adaptive Immunity
    The immune system's ability to recognize and remember specific pathogens for more efficient responses.