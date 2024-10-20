Skip to main content
Affinity Maturation definitions Flashcards

Affinity Maturation definitions
  • Affinity Maturation
    A natural selection process among B cells enhancing antibody effectiveness over time.
  • B Cells
    Immune cells that produce antibodies and undergo affinity maturation to improve antigen binding.
  • Plasma Cells
    Differentiated B cells that secrete antibodies and participate in affinity maturation.
  • Antibody Class Switching
    A process allowing B cells to change the class of antibody they produce for improved effectiveness.
  • Variable Region
    Part of the BCR or antibody gene that controls the antigen binding site and undergoes mutations.
  • B Cell Receptors (BCRs)
    Molecules on B cells that bind antigens and undergo mutations during affinity maturation.
  • Antigen
    A substance that triggers an immune response, targeted by antibodies and BCRs.
  • Mutations
    Genetic changes in BCRs that can enhance or reduce antibody binding to antigens.
  • Natural Selection
    A process where B cells with beneficial mutations proliferate, enhancing antibody effectiveness.
  • Proliferation
    The rapid multiplication of B cells with effective antigen binding during affinity maturation.
  • Clones
    Identical B cells produced during proliferation, improving antigen binding over time.
  • Antibody
    A protein produced by B cells that binds to specific antigens to neutralize them.
  • Immune System
    The body's defense mechanism that uses processes like affinity maturation to fight infections.
  • Infection
    The invasion of the body by harmful organisms, prompting an immune response.
  • Antigen Binding Site
    The part of the antibody or BCR that directly interacts with the antigen.