Affinity Maturation definitions Flashcards

Affinity Maturation A natural selection process among B cells enhancing antibody effectiveness over time.

B Cells Immune cells that produce antibodies and undergo affinity maturation to improve antigen binding.

Plasma Cells Differentiated B cells that secrete antibodies and participate in affinity maturation.

Antibody Class Switching A process allowing B cells to change the class of antibody they produce for improved effectiveness.

Variable Region Part of the BCR or antibody gene that controls the antigen binding site and undergoes mutations.

B Cell Receptors (BCRs) Molecules on B cells that bind antigens and undergo mutations during affinity maturation.

Antigen A substance that triggers an immune response, targeted by antibodies and BCRs.

Mutations Genetic changes in BCRs that can enhance or reduce antibody binding to antigens.

Natural Selection A process where B cells with beneficial mutations proliferate, enhancing antibody effectiveness.

Proliferation The rapid multiplication of B cells with effective antigen binding during affinity maturation.

Clones Identical B cells produced during proliferation, improving antigen binding over time.

Antibody A protein produced by B cells that binds to specific antigens to neutralize them.

Immune System The body's defense mechanism that uses processes like affinity maturation to fight infections.

Infection The invasion of the body by harmful organisms, prompting an immune response.