Amino Acid Oxidation definitions Flashcards

Urea Cycle A liver process converting two nitrogens into one urea molecule, utilizing ATP, to safely excrete nitrogen.

Glutamine An amino acid transported from tissues to the liver, converted to glutamate, releasing ammonium for the urea cycle.

Glutamate Formed from glutamine in the liver, it is converted to alpha-ketoglutarate, releasing ammonium for the urea cycle.

Alpha-ketoglutarate A product of glutamate dehydrogenation, involved in the release of ammonium for the urea cycle.

Glucose-Alanine Cycle A process where muscles send alanine to the liver, linking amino acid metabolism with gluconeogenesis.

Transaminases Enzymes facilitating amino group transfer, indicating tissue damage, especially in liver and heart.

Carbamoyl Phosphate A molecule formed in the mitochondria, initiating the urea cycle by combining with ornithine.

Ornithine A molecule entering mitochondria to combine with carbamoyl phosphate, forming citrulline in the urea cycle.

Citrulline A molecule formed in the urea cycle, exiting mitochondria to combine with aspartate, forming argininosuccinate.

Argininosuccinate A molecule in the urea cycle cleaved into fumarate and arginine, linking to the citric acid cycle.

Fumarate A byproduct of the urea cycle, entering the citric acid cycle to be converted into malate and oxaloacetate.

Aspartate Formed from glutamate and oxaloacetate, it combines with citrulline in the urea cycle.

N-Acetylglutamate A molecule stimulating carbamoyl phosphate synthetase, regulating the urea cycle.

Glutaminase An enzyme converting glutamine to glutamate, releasing ammonium for the urea cycle.