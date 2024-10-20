Amino Acid Oxidation quiz Flashcards
Amino Acid Oxidation quiz
What must happen to amino acids before they can be used in catabolic reactions?
Amino acids must have their nitrogen removed, which is processed through the urea cycle in the liver.In the metabolism of amino acids for energy, what is the role of the urea cycle?
The urea cycle removes nitrogen from amino acids, converting it into urea, which is then excreted from the body.Where are amino acids primarily catabolized in the body?
Amino acids are primarily catabolized in the liver.What is the function of transaminases in amino acid metabolism?
Transaminases transfer amino groups between molecules and can indicate tissue damage.How does the glucose-alanine cycle link muscle metabolism with the liver?
Muscles convert pyruvate to alanine, which is sent to the liver, where it is converted back to pyruvate for gluconeogenesis.What enzyme initiates the urea cycle by forming carbamoyl phosphate?
Carbamoyl phosphate synthetase initiates the urea cycle by forming carbamoyl phosphate.How is glutamine transported to the liver for amino acid catabolism?
Glutamine is synthesized in tissues and transported to the liver, where it is converted to glutamate and then to alpha-ketoglutarate.What molecule stimulates the urea cycle and how is it produced?
N-Acetylglutamate stimulates the urea cycle and is produced from Acetyl CoA and glutamate, stimulated by arginine.What happens to fumarate produced in the urea cycle?
Fumarate enters the citric acid cycle, where it is converted to malate and then oxaloacetate.What is the significance of transaminases in diagnosing tissue damage?
Transaminases can indicate tissue damage, as they spill into the blood during damage, with specific types indicating liver or heart damage.