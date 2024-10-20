An Introduction to Bone and Skeletal Tissue quiz Flashcards

What are the main functions of the skeletal system?
The main functions of the skeletal system include supporting the body, protecting soft organs, producing blood cells, storing fat and minerals, and acting as levers for muscle movement.
What is the primary function of sesamoid bones?
The primary function of sesamoid bones is to develop inside tendons, providing structural support and reducing friction in joints.
How does the skeletal system use hematopoiesis to support the body?
The skeletal system supports the body through hematopoiesis by producing blood cells in the bone marrow, which is essential for carrying oxygen and nutrients throughout the body.
Which of the following anatomical features of bones is correctly matched with its function? A) Long bones - store minerals B) Flat bones - protect organs C) Short bones - act as levers D) Irregular bones - produce blood cells
B) Flat bones - protect organs
What is the significance of bone being a living tissue?
Bone being a living tissue means it has blood supply, living cells that reproduce, and it can respond to environmental changes.
How are bones categorized based on their shape?
Bones are categorized into long, short, flat, irregular, and sesamoid types based on their shape.
What is the role of bone marrow in the skeletal system?
Bone marrow is responsible for producing blood cells, which are crucial for transporting oxygen and nutrients.
Why are sesamoid bones sometimes grouped with short bones?
Sesamoid bones are sometimes grouped with short bones due to their structural similarities, despite forming inside tendons.
What is the function of calcium stored in bones?
Calcium stored in bones is used for maintaining bone strength and supporting various bodily functions, including muscle contraction.
How do muscles interact with bones to facilitate movement?
Muscles pull on bones, acting as levers, which allows for movement such as bending arms or legs.