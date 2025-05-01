An Introduction to Bone and Skeletal Tissue quiz #1 Flashcards

What are the five major functions of bone in the human body?
The five major functions of bone are: supporting the body, protecting soft organs, producing blood cells in the bone marrow, storing fat and minerals (such as calcium), and acting as levers for muscle movement.
How are bones classified based on their shape, and what is an example of each type?
Bones are classified into five types based on shape: long bones (e.g., humerus), short bones (e.g., carpals in the wrist), flat bones (e.g., sternum), irregular bones (e.g., pelvis), and sesamoid bones (e.g., patella).
Why is bone considered a living, dynamic tissue?
Bone is considered living and dynamic because it contains living cells that reproduce and replace themselves, has blood supply, and continuously remodels in response to environmental factors.
What distinguishes sesamoid bones from other bone types?
Sesamoid bones form inside tendons, often resemble sesame seeds, and their number can vary between individuals. The patella (kneecap) is a common example.
Where in the body would you find short bones, and what is their general shape?
Short bones are found in the wrists (carpals) and ankles (tarsals), and they are generally cube-shaped or lump-shaped.
What is the main structural difference between long bones and flat bones?
Long bones have a shaft with expanded ends, while flat bones are thin, often slightly curved, and lack the widened ends seen in long bones.