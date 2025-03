Anastomoses definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Anastomosis The convergence point of blood vessels, crucial for forming collateral channels to maintain blood flow despite vessel compromise.

Collateral Channel Alternative pathways for blood to reach its destination, vital when a primary vessel is blocked or damaged.

Arterial Anastomosis Convergence of arteries, often found near joints and vital organs, providing alternative blood pathways.

Venous Anastomosis Convergence of veins, more common than arterial, offering extensive collateral circulation.

Arteriovenous Anastomosis Direct connections between arteries and veins, bypassing capillaries, crucial for blood rerouting.

End Blood Vessel Non-anastomosing vessel with poor collateral circulation, making tissue death likely if obstructed.

Capillary Smallest blood vessels where exchange of substances occurs, often bypassed in arteriovenous anastomoses.

Vascular Shunt A type of arteriovenous anastomosis in mesenteries, allowing blood to bypass capillaries.

Precapillary Sphincter Muscle ring controlling blood flow into capillaries, can constrict to reroute blood in arteriovenous anastomoses.

Collateral Circulation Network of collateral channels ensuring blood supply despite blockages, more extensive in veins.

Blood Clot A blockage in a blood vessel that can compromise blood flow, necessitating collateral channels.

Plaque Build-up in blood vessels that can obstruct flow, highlighting the importance of collateral channels.

Flexion Movement that can compromise blood flow in joints, necessitating arterial anastomoses.

Mesenteries Serous membranes of the digestive system, containing vascular shunts as examples of arteriovenous anastomoses.