Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Anatomical Position definitions Flashcards

Back
Anatomical Position definitions
1/15
  • Anatomical Position
    A universally accepted stance for accurate anatomical communication: body upright, facing forward, feet hip-width apart, arms at sides, palms forward, thumbs out.
  • Palms Forward
    In anatomical position, the hands are rotated so that the palms face forward, making the inside of the elbow visible.
  • Thumbs Outwards
    In anatomical position, the thumbs are oriented away from the body, ensuring the palms face forward.
  • Hip Distance Apart
    In anatomical position, the feet are spaced approximately the width of the hips or shoulders.
  • Facing Forward
    In anatomical position, the body and face are directed straight ahead.
  • Left and Right
    Directional terms in anatomy that refer to the body's own left and right sides, not the observer's.
  • Common Reference Frame
    A standardized position used to avoid confusion when describing locations on the body.
  • Inside of the Elbow
    In anatomical position, the inner part of the elbow is visible due to the forward-facing palms.
  • Feet Forward
    In anatomical position, the toes point straight ahead.
  • Upright
    In anatomical position, the body stands erect.
  • Medical Field
    An area where anatomical position is crucial for clear and accurate communication.
  • Accurate Communication
    The primary purpose of using anatomical position, ensuring precise and unambiguous anatomical descriptions.
  • Incision
    A cut made on the body, whose location is described using anatomical position to avoid confusion.
  • Anatomy Lab
    A setting where anatomical position is essential to prevent misunderstandings during practical exercises.
  • Physiology
    The branch of biology that deals with the normal functions of living organisms and their parts, often using anatomical position for reference.