Anatomical Position definitions Flashcards

Anatomical Position A universally accepted stance for accurate anatomical communication: body upright, facing forward, feet hip-width apart, arms at sides, palms forward, thumbs out.

Palms Forward In anatomical position, the hands are rotated so that the palms face forward, making the inside of the elbow visible.

Thumbs Outwards In anatomical position, the thumbs are oriented away from the body, ensuring the palms face forward.

Hip Distance Apart In anatomical position, the feet are spaced approximately the width of the hips or shoulders.

Facing Forward In anatomical position, the body and face are directed straight ahead.

Left and Right Directional terms in anatomy that refer to the body's own left and right sides, not the observer's.

Common Reference Frame A standardized position used to avoid confusion when describing locations on the body.

Inside of the Elbow In anatomical position, the inner part of the elbow is visible due to the forward-facing palms.

Feet Forward In anatomical position, the toes point straight ahead.

Upright In anatomical position, the body stands erect.

Medical Field An area where anatomical position is crucial for clear and accurate communication.

Accurate Communication The primary purpose of using anatomical position, ensuring precise and unambiguous anatomical descriptions.

Incision A cut made on the body, whose location is described using anatomical position to avoid confusion.

Anatomy Lab A setting where anatomical position is essential to prevent misunderstandings during practical exercises.