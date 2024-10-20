Anatomical Position definitions Flashcards
Back
Anatomical Position definitions
1/15
Terms in this set (15)
- Anatomical PositionA universally accepted stance for accurate anatomical communication: body upright, facing forward, feet hip-width apart, arms at sides, palms forward, thumbs out.
- Palms ForwardIn anatomical position, the hands are rotated so that the palms face forward, making the inside of the elbow visible.
- Thumbs OutwardsIn anatomical position, the thumbs are oriented away from the body, ensuring the palms face forward.
- Hip Distance ApartIn anatomical position, the feet are spaced approximately the width of the hips or shoulders.
- Facing ForwardIn anatomical position, the body and face are directed straight ahead.
- Left and RightDirectional terms in anatomy that refer to the body's own left and right sides, not the observer's.
- Common Reference FrameA standardized position used to avoid confusion when describing locations on the body.
- Inside of the ElbowIn anatomical position, the inner part of the elbow is visible due to the forward-facing palms.
- Feet ForwardIn anatomical position, the toes point straight ahead.
- UprightIn anatomical position, the body stands erect.
- Medical FieldAn area where anatomical position is crucial for clear and accurate communication.
- Accurate CommunicationThe primary purpose of using anatomical position, ensuring precise and unambiguous anatomical descriptions.
- IncisionA cut made on the body, whose location is described using anatomical position to avoid confusion.
- Anatomy LabA setting where anatomical position is essential to prevent misunderstandings during practical exercises.
- PhysiologyThe branch of biology that deals with the normal functions of living organisms and their parts, often using anatomical position for reference.