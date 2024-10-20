Anatomical Position quiz Flashcards

Skip to main content
Anatomical Position quiz
  • How should you hold your hands during a surgical scrub?
    During a surgical scrub, hands should be held with fingers pointing upwards and elbows down to prevent water from running down the arms.
  • Which of the following is not correct for anatomical position? A) Body upright B) Palms facing backward C) Feet shoulder-width apart D) Thumbs facing outwards
    B) Palms facing backward
  • How would you place a patient in Sim's position?
    In Sim's position, the patient is placed on their side with the lower arm behind the body and the upper leg flexed.
  • Which of the following best describes the surface of the structure at D?
    This question is incomplete without context. Please provide more information about the structure at D.
  • At which location is the apical pulse taken?
    The apical pulse is taken at the apex of the heart, located at the fifth intercostal space at the midclavicular line.
  • Which is an accurate description of the anatomic position?
    The body is upright, facing forward, feet shoulder-width apart, arms at the sides, and palms facing forward.
  • What is the position of someone in the semi-Fowler’s position?
    In the semi-Fowler’s position, the patient is lying on their back with the head of the bed elevated at 30 to 45 degrees.
  • The terminal bud on a plant stem is located where?
    The terminal bud is located at the tip of the plant stem.
  • Which answer describes the anatomical position?
    The body is upright, facing forward, feet shoulder-width apart, arms at the sides, and palms facing forward.
  • Why is it important to understand body position?
    Understanding body position is crucial for accurate communication in anatomy and physiology, preventing errors and confusion.
  • If you are asked to place a patient in the Sim’s position, how should you position them?
    Place the patient on their side with the lower arm behind the body and the upper leg flexed.
  • Which cell is indicated by the arrow?
    This question is incomplete without context. Please provide more information about the cell indicated by the arrow.
  • In which area would the nurse place a pillow for a patient in the supine position?
    A pillow is typically placed under the patient's head and possibly under the knees to maintain natural spinal alignment.
  • Sim’s position is used to perform which of the following? A) Rectal examination B) Abdominal surgery C) Cardiac assessment D) Neurological exam
    A) Rectal examination
  • Where do we place the specimen?
    This question is incomplete without context. Please provide more information about the specimen placement.
  • In which position is the head of the bed elevated?
    The head of the bed is elevated in the Fowler’s position.