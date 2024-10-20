Anatomical Position quiz Flashcards
Anatomical Position quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
How should you hold your hands during a surgical scrub?
During a surgical scrub, hands should be held with fingers pointing upwards and elbows down to prevent water from running down the arms.Which of the following is not correct for anatomical position? A) Body upright B) Palms facing backward C) Feet shoulder-width apart D) Thumbs facing outwards
B) Palms facing backwardHow would you place a patient in Sim's position?
In Sim's position, the patient is placed on their side with the lower arm behind the body and the upper leg flexed.Which of the following is not part of the anatomical position? A) Body upright B) Feet together C) Palms facing forward D) Thumbs facing outwards
B) Feet togetherWhich of the following best describes the surface of the structure at D?
This question is incomplete without context. Please provide more information about the structure at D.At which location is the apical pulse taken?
The apical pulse is taken at the apex of the heart, located at the fifth intercostal space at the midclavicular line.Which is an accurate description of the anatomic position?
The body is upright, facing forward, feet shoulder-width apart, arms at the sides, and palms facing forward.What is the position of someone in the semi-Fowler’s position?
In the semi-Fowler’s position, the patient is lying on their back with the head of the bed elevated at 30 to 45 degrees.The terminal bud on a plant stem is located where?
The terminal bud is located at the tip of the plant stem.Which answer describes the anatomical position?
The body is upright, facing forward, feet shoulder-width apart, arms at the sides, and palms facing forward.Why is it important to understand body position?
Understanding body position is crucial for accurate communication in anatomy and physiology, preventing errors and confusion.Which one of the following is not in the correct anatomical position? A) Body upright B) Palms facing backward C) Feet shoulder-width apart D) Thumbs facing outwards
B) Palms facing backwardIf you are asked to place a patient in the Sim’s position, how should you position them?
Place the patient on their side with the lower arm behind the body and the upper leg flexed.Which cell is indicated by the arrow?
This question is incomplete without context. Please provide more information about the cell indicated by the arrow.In which area would the nurse place a pillow for a patient in the supine position?
A pillow is typically placed under the patient's head and possibly under the knees to maintain natural spinal alignment.Which of the following does not describe anatomical position? A) Body upright B) Palms facing backward C) Feet shoulder-width apart D) Thumbs facing outwards
B) Palms facing backwardSim’s position is used to perform which of the following? A) Rectal examination B) Abdominal surgery C) Cardiac assessment D) Neurological exam
A) Rectal examinationWhich of the following does not describe the anatomic position? A) Body upright B) Palms facing backward C) Feet shoulder-width apart D) Thumbs facing outwards
B) Palms facing backwardWhere do we place the specimen?
This question is incomplete without context. Please provide more information about the specimen placement.In which position is the head of the bed elevated?
The head of the bed is elevated in the Fowler’s position.