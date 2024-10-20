Anatomical Terms for the Arm and Hand definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Acromial Refers to the shoulder region, derived from Greek 'acros' meaning the highest point.

Axillary Associated with the armpit, highlighted by the mnemonic of swinging an ax.

Antecubital Denotes the inside of the elbow, from Latin 'ante' (before) and 'cubitum' (elbow).

Olecranal The back of the elbow, originating from Greek, contrasting with antecubital's Latin roots.

Carpal Pertains to the wrist, known from conditions like carpal tunnel syndrome where nerve inflammation occurs.

Manus Represents the hand, linked to the term manual, indicating work done with hands.

Digital Relates to the fingers, also connected to counting numbers or digits.

Brachial Refers to the upper arm, with a mnemonic of potentially 'breaking' the arm.

Antebrachial Describes the forearm, using 'ante' to indicate the part before the upper arm.