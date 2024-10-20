Skip to main content
Anatomical Terms for the Arm and Hand definitions Flashcards

Anatomical Terms for the Arm and Hand definitions
  • Acromial
    Refers to the shoulder region, derived from Greek 'acros' meaning the highest point.
  • Axillary
    Associated with the armpit, highlighted by the mnemonic of swinging an ax.
  • Antecubital
    Denotes the inside of the elbow, from Latin 'ante' (before) and 'cubitum' (elbow).
  • Olecranal
    The back of the elbow, originating from Greek, contrasting with antecubital's Latin roots.
  • Carpal
    Pertains to the wrist, known from conditions like carpal tunnel syndrome where nerve inflammation occurs.
  • Manus
    Represents the hand, linked to the term manual, indicating work done with hands.
  • Digital
    Relates to the fingers, also connected to counting numbers or digits.
  • Brachial
    Refers to the upper arm, with a mnemonic of potentially 'breaking' the arm.
  • Antebrachial
    Describes the forearm, using 'ante' to indicate the part before the upper arm.
  • Pollux
    The Latin term for thumb, memorably associated with the act of voting in politics.