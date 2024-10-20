Anatomical Terms for the Arm and Hand definitions Flashcards
Anatomical Terms for the Arm and Hand definitions
- AcromialRefers to the shoulder region, derived from Greek 'acros' meaning the highest point.
- AxillaryAssociated with the armpit, highlighted by the mnemonic of swinging an ax.
- AntecubitalDenotes the inside of the elbow, from Latin 'ante' (before) and 'cubitum' (elbow).
- OlecranalThe back of the elbow, originating from Greek, contrasting with antecubital's Latin roots.
- CarpalPertains to the wrist, known from conditions like carpal tunnel syndrome where nerve inflammation occurs.
- ManusRepresents the hand, linked to the term manual, indicating work done with hands.
- DigitalRelates to the fingers, also connected to counting numbers or digits.
- BrachialRefers to the upper arm, with a mnemonic of potentially 'breaking' the arm.
- AntebrachialDescribes the forearm, using 'ante' to indicate the part before the upper arm.
- PolluxThe Latin term for thumb, memorably associated with the act of voting in politics.