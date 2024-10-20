Anatomical Terms for the Arm and Hand quiz Flashcards
Anatomical Terms for the Arm and Hand quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
Which of the following terms describes the shoulder region: Acromial, Axillary, Antecubital, or Olecranal?
Acromial describes the shoulder region.The nurse would use which part of the hand when assessing the radial pulse?
The nurse would use the fingers to assess the radial pulse.What anatomical term is associated with the armpit?
The anatomical term associated with the armpit is Axillary.What does the term 'antebrachial' refer to?
The term 'antebrachial' refers to the forearm.Which term is used for the back of the elbow?
The term used for the back of the elbow is Olecranal.What is the anatomical term for the wrist?
The anatomical term for the wrist is Carpal.What does the term 'manus' refer to?
The term 'manus' refers to the hand.Which anatomical term is used for the fingers?
The anatomical term used for the fingers is Digital.What does the term 'brachial' refer to?
The term 'brachial' refers to the upper arm.What is the Latin term for the thumb?
The Latin term for the thumb is Pollux.