Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Anatomical Terms for the Arm and Hand quiz Flashcards

Anatomical Terms for the Arm and Hand quiz
1/10
  • Which of the following terms describes the shoulder region: Acromial, Axillary, Antecubital, or Olecranal?
    Acromial describes the shoulder region.
  • The nurse would use which part of the hand when assessing the radial pulse?
    The nurse would use the fingers to assess the radial pulse.
  • What anatomical term is associated with the armpit?
    The anatomical term associated with the armpit is Axillary.
  • What does the term 'antebrachial' refer to?
    The term 'antebrachial' refers to the forearm.
  • Which term is used for the back of the elbow?
    The term used for the back of the elbow is Olecranal.
  • What is the anatomical term for the wrist?
    The anatomical term for the wrist is Carpal.
  • What does the term 'manus' refer to?
    The term 'manus' refers to the hand.
  • Which anatomical term is used for the fingers?
    The anatomical term used for the fingers is Digital.
  • What does the term 'brachial' refer to?
    The term 'brachial' refers to the upper arm.
  • What is the Latin term for the thumb?
    The Latin term for the thumb is Pollux.