Antibodies definitions Flashcards

Antibodies definitions
  • Antibodies
    Y-shaped proteins produced by plasma cells that bind specifically to antigens and generate an immune response.
  • Immunoglobulins
    Another term for antibodies, abbreviated as IG, which are crucial for immune response.
  • Plasma cells
    Cells that produce antibodies as part of the immune response.
  • Antigens
    Substances that antibodies bind to, triggering an immune response.
  • Polypeptide chains
    The four chains (two light, two heavy) that form the structure of an antibody.
  • Light chains
    The smaller, lighter polypeptide chains in an antibody, also known as L chains.
  • Heavy chains
    The larger, heavier polypeptide chains in an antibody, also known as H chains.
  • Disulfide bonds
    Covalent bonds linking the polypeptide chains in an antibody.
  • Variable region
    The part of an antibody that varies between different antibodies and contains the antigen binding site.
  • Constant region
    The part of an antibody that remains unchanged across different antibodies.
  • FAB region
    The top half of an antibody containing the antigen binding sites.
  • FC region
    The bottom half of an antibody containing the constant region.
  • Gene rearrangements
    Genetic processes that contribute to antibody diversity by altering DNA sequences.
  • Splicing
    A process that modifies RNA after transcription, contributing to antibody diversity.
  • Mutations
    Changes in DNA that can lead to the production of diverse antibodies.