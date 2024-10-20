Antibodies definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Antibodies Y-shaped proteins produced by plasma cells that bind specifically to antigens and generate an immune response.

Immunoglobulins Another term for antibodies, abbreviated as IG, which are crucial for immune response.

Plasma cells Cells that produce antibodies as part of the immune response.

Antigens Substances that antibodies bind to, triggering an immune response.

Polypeptide chains The four chains (two light, two heavy) that form the structure of an antibody.

Light chains The smaller, lighter polypeptide chains in an antibody, also known as L chains.

Heavy chains The larger, heavier polypeptide chains in an antibody, also known as H chains.

Disulfide bonds Covalent bonds linking the polypeptide chains in an antibody.

Variable region The part of an antibody that varies between different antibodies and contains the antigen binding site.

Constant region The part of an antibody that remains unchanged across different antibodies.

FAB region The top half of an antibody containing the antigen binding sites.

FC region The bottom half of an antibody containing the constant region.

Gene rearrangements Genetic processes that contribute to antibody diversity by altering DNA sequences.

Splicing A process that modifies RNA after transcription, contributing to antibody diversity.