Antibodies quiz Flashcards

An antibody molecule is Y-shaped and consists of four polypeptide chains: two identical light chains and two identical heavy chains, linked by disulfide bonds. Each chain has a variable region and a constant region.
Which of the following is not a function of antibodies? a) Neutralizing pathogens b) Activating complement system c) Transporting oxygen d) Opsonization
c) Transporting oxygen
What type of plasma protein are antibodies?
Antibodies are immunoglobulins, a type of plasma protein.
Which of the following is the correct order in the formation of antibodies? a) Gene rearrangement, splicing, mutation b) Splicing, mutation, gene rearrangement c) Mutation, gene rearrangement, splicing d) Gene rearrangement, mutation, splicing
a) Gene rearrangement, splicing, mutation
Which type of plasma protein functions as antibodies during immune responses?
Immunoglobulins function as antibodies during immune responses.
Antibodies are what type of plasma protein?
Antibodies are immunoglobulins.
What type of proteins are the antibodies found in plasma?
Antibodies found in plasma are immunoglobulins.
What are antibodies?
Antibodies are Y-shaped proteins produced by plasma cells that bind specifically to antigens and generate an immune response.
What is not true about antibodies? a) They are Y-shaped proteins b) They are produced by red blood cells c) They bind specifically to antigens d) They have variable and constant regions
b) They are produced by red blood cells
Which of the following serve as antibodies? a) Albumins b) Globulins c) Fibrinogens d) Immunoglobulins
d) Immunoglobulins
What are antibodies composed of?
Antibodies are composed of four polypeptide chains: two identical light chains and two identical heavy chains, linked by disulfide bonds.
Which of the following are sources of antibodies for serological testing? a) Plasma cells b) Red blood cells c) Platelets d) Neurons