Antibody Class Switching definitions Flashcards

Antibody Class Switching definitions
- Antibody Class SwitchingA process allowing plasma cells to change the antibody class they produce, involving genetic rearrangements in the constant region of the antibody gene.
- Plasma CellsCells derived from B cells that produce and secrete antibodies, initially IgM, and can switch to other classes like IgG.
- IgMThe first antibody class produced by plasma cells, characterized as a pentamer with five identical subunits.
- IgGAn antibody class that plasma cells can switch to from IgM, maintaining antigen specificity due to an unchanged variable region.
- B CellsImmune cells programmed with genes for all five antibody classes, initially expressing the IgM class.
- Constant RegionPart of the antibody gene that undergoes genetic rearrangement during class switching, determining the antibody class.
- Variable RegionPart of the antibody that remains unchanged during class switching, ensuring antigen specificity is maintained.
- Genetic RearrangementChanges in the DNA of activated B cells that allow for antibody class switching by altering the constant region.
- DNA SegmentsSpecific parts of the antibody gene that are deleted during class switching to express a different antibody class.
- EpitopeThe specific part of an antigen to which an antibody binds, with specificity maintained during class switching.
- AntigenA substance that induces an immune response, with antibodies binding to its specific epitopes.
- IgDAn antibody class that can be deleted during class switching, allowing expression of other classes like IgG.
- IgEAn antibody class that can be expressed after class switching, following the deletion of preceding classes.
- IgAAn antibody class that can be produced after class switching, depending on the remaining gene segments.
- ProliferationThe process of activated B cells multiplying, during which some may undergo class switching.