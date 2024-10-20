Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Antibody Class Switching definitions Flashcards

Back
Antibody Class Switching definitions
1/15
  • Antibody Class Switching
    A process allowing plasma cells to change the antibody class they produce, involving genetic rearrangements in the constant region of the antibody gene.
  • Plasma Cells
    Cells derived from B cells that produce and secrete antibodies, initially IgM, and can switch to other classes like IgG.
  • IgM
    The first antibody class produced by plasma cells, characterized as a pentamer with five identical subunits.
  • IgG
    An antibody class that plasma cells can switch to from IgM, maintaining antigen specificity due to an unchanged variable region.
  • B Cells
    Immune cells programmed with genes for all five antibody classes, initially expressing the IgM class.
  • Constant Region
    Part of the antibody gene that undergoes genetic rearrangement during class switching, determining the antibody class.
  • Variable Region
    Part of the antibody that remains unchanged during class switching, ensuring antigen specificity is maintained.
  • Genetic Rearrangement
    Changes in the DNA of activated B cells that allow for antibody class switching by altering the constant region.
  • DNA Segments
    Specific parts of the antibody gene that are deleted during class switching to express a different antibody class.
  • Epitope
    The specific part of an antigen to which an antibody binds, with specificity maintained during class switching.
  • Antigen
    A substance that induces an immune response, with antibodies binding to its specific epitopes.
  • IgD
    An antibody class that can be deleted during class switching, allowing expression of other classes like IgG.
  • IgE
    An antibody class that can be expressed after class switching, following the deletion of preceding classes.
  • IgA
    An antibody class that can be produced after class switching, depending on the remaining gene segments.
  • Proliferation
    The process of activated B cells multiplying, during which some may undergo class switching.