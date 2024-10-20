Antibody Class Switching definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Antibody Class Switching A process allowing plasma cells to change the antibody class they produce, involving genetic rearrangements in the constant region of the antibody gene.

Plasma Cells Cells derived from B cells that produce and secrete antibodies, initially IgM, and can switch to other classes like IgG.

IgM The first antibody class produced by plasma cells, characterized as a pentamer with five identical subunits.

IgG An antibody class that plasma cells can switch to from IgM, maintaining antigen specificity due to an unchanged variable region.

B Cells Immune cells programmed with genes for all five antibody classes, initially expressing the IgM class.

Constant Region Part of the antibody gene that undergoes genetic rearrangement during class switching, determining the antibody class.

Variable Region Part of the antibody that remains unchanged during class switching, ensuring antigen specificity is maintained.

Genetic Rearrangement Changes in the DNA of activated B cells that allow for antibody class switching by altering the constant region.

DNA Segments Specific parts of the antibody gene that are deleted during class switching to express a different antibody class.

Epitope The specific part of an antigen to which an antibody binds, with specificity maintained during class switching.

Antigen A substance that induces an immune response, with antibodies binding to its specific epitopes.

IgD An antibody class that can be deleted during class switching, allowing expression of other classes like IgG.

IgE An antibody class that can be expressed after class switching, following the deletion of preceding classes.

IgA An antibody class that can be produced after class switching, depending on the remaining gene segments.