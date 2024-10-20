Skip to main content
Antigens definitions Flashcards

Antigens definitions
  • Antigens
    Molecules that specifically react with T cells, B cells, or antibodies, derived from 'antibody generator'.
  • Adaptive Immunity
    A type of immunity that generates responses towards foreign antigens, including cell-mediated and humoral immunity.
  • Immunogenic
    Refers to antigens that elicit a strong immune response.
  • Epitopes
    Distinct regions on antigens that bind directly to B cell receptors, T cell receptors, or antibodies.
  • B Cell Receptors (BCRs)
    Receptors on B cells that bind specifically to epitopes on free antigens.
  • Free Antigens
    Antigens that are free-floating in the environment and not presented by host cells.
  • Presented Antigens
    Antigens processed and presented by antigen presenting cells for T cell activation.
  • Antigen Presenting Cells (APCs)
    Immune cells that process and present antigens, including dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells.
  • Dendritic Cells
    A type of antigen presenting cell that processes and presents antigens to T cells.
  • Macrophages
    Immune cells that can act as antigen presenting cells, processing and presenting antigens.
  • T Cells
    Immune cells that respond only to antigens presented by antigen presenting cells.
  • B Cells
    Immune cells that respond only to free antigens and can also act as antigen presenting cells.