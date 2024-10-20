Antigens definitions Flashcards
Antigens definitions
- AntigensMolecules that specifically react with T cells, B cells, or antibodies, derived from 'antibody generator'.
- Adaptive ImmunityA type of immunity that generates responses towards foreign antigens, including cell-mediated and humoral immunity.
- ImmunogenicRefers to antigens that elicit a strong immune response.
- EpitopesDistinct regions on antigens that bind directly to B cell receptors, T cell receptors, or antibodies.
- B Cell Receptors (BCRs)Receptors on B cells that bind specifically to epitopes on free antigens.
- Free AntigensAntigens that are free-floating in the environment and not presented by host cells.
- Presented AntigensAntigens processed and presented by antigen presenting cells for T cell activation.
- Antigen Presenting Cells (APCs)Immune cells that process and present antigens, including dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells.
- Dendritic CellsA type of antigen presenting cell that processes and presents antigens to T cells.
- MacrophagesImmune cells that can act as antigen presenting cells, processing and presenting antigens.
- T CellsImmune cells that respond only to antigens presented by antigen presenting cells.
- B CellsImmune cells that respond only to free antigens and can also act as antigen presenting cells.