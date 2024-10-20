Antigens definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 12 ) Hide definitions

Antigens Molecules that specifically react with T cells, B cells, or antibodies, derived from 'antibody generator'.

Adaptive Immunity A type of immunity that generates responses towards foreign antigens, including cell-mediated and humoral immunity.

Immunogenic Refers to antigens that elicit a strong immune response.

Epitopes Distinct regions on antigens that bind directly to B cell receptors, T cell receptors, or antibodies.

B Cell Receptors (BCRs) Receptors on B cells that bind specifically to epitopes on free antigens.

Free Antigens Antigens that are free-floating in the environment and not presented by host cells.

Presented Antigens Antigens processed and presented by antigen presenting cells for T cell activation.

Antigen Presenting Cells (APCs) Immune cells that process and present antigens, including dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells.

Dendritic Cells A type of antigen presenting cell that processes and presents antigens to T cells.

Macrophages Immune cells that can act as antigen presenting cells, processing and presenting antigens.

T Cells Immune cells that respond only to antigens presented by antigen presenting cells.