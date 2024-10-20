Antigens quiz Flashcards

An antigen can bind to T cells, B cells, or antibodies.
Which of the following is true of antigens? A) All antigens are immunogenic B) Antigens can react with T cells, B cells, or antibodies C) Antigens are always small molecules D) Antigens do not elicit immune responses
B) Antigens can react with T cells, B cells, or antibodies
An individual with A antigens on their RBCs is likely to have which blood type?
An individual with A antigens on their RBCs is likely to have blood type A.
What is the difference between antigens and antibodies?
Antigens are molecules that can bind to immune cells or antibodies, while antibodies are proteins produced by the immune system to specifically bind to antigens.
How many types of antigens can bind to a single antibody?
A single antibody typically binds to one specific type of antigen.
What is the difference between an epitope and an antigen?
An epitope is a specific region on an antigen that is recognized and bound by antibodies, B cell receptors, or T cell receptors.
Which of the following correctly describes the relationship between a pathogen and an antigen? A) Pathogens are antigens B) Antigens are molecules on pathogens that elicit immune responses C) Pathogens do not contain antigens D) Antigens destroy pathogens
B) Antigens are molecules on pathogens that elicit immune responses
Which of the following is the specific part of the antigen that antibodies bind to? A) Antigen B) Epitope C) Pathogen D) APC
B) Epitope
An antigen binds to an antibody at which of the following locations? A) Antigen presenting cell B) Epitope C) Pathogen D) Free antigen
B) Epitope
Which statement shows the correct relationship between the terms antibody and antigen? A) Antibodies are antigens B) Antigens produce antibodies C) Antibodies bind to antigens D) Antigens destroy antibodies
C) Antibodies bind to antigens
Antigens can be which of the following? A) Proteins B) Lipids C) Carbohydrates D) All of the above
D) All of the above
Which of the following is not an antigen? A) Virus B) Bacterial protein C) Antibody D) Pollen