Arteries definitions Flashcards

Arteries Blood vessels that carry blood away from the heart, characterized by thick walls and smaller lumens compared to veins.

Tunica Intima The innermost layer of an artery, consisting of endothelial cells that provide a smooth lining for blood flow.

Tunica Media The middle layer of an artery, rich in smooth muscle and elastic fibers, allowing for vasoconstriction and vasodilation.

Tunica Externa The outermost layer of an artery, composed of connective tissue that provides structural support and protection.

Elastic Arteries Large arteries near the heart with high elastin content, allowing them to stretch and recoil with heartbeats.

Muscular Arteries Medium-sized arteries with a high smooth muscle content, responsible for distributing blood to specific organs.

Arterioles The smallest arteries that regulate blood flow into capillaries and play a key role in resistance control.

Lumen The hollow interior of a blood vessel through which blood flows, smaller in arteries than in veins.

Vasoconstriction The narrowing of blood vessels due to contraction of the muscular wall, reducing blood flow.

Vasodilation The widening of blood vessels due to relaxation of the muscular wall, increasing blood flow.

Elastic Fibers Components in the arterial wall that allow for stretching and recoiling, crucial for handling pressure surges.

Resistance The opposition to blood flow in the cardiovascular system, influenced by vessel diameter and length.

Conducting Arteries Another term for elastic arteries, highlighting their role in conducting blood from the heart.

Distributing Arteries Another term for muscular arteries, emphasizing their role in distributing blood to various body parts.