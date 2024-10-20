Arteries definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Arteries definitions
  • Arteries
    Blood vessels that carry blood away from the heart, characterized by thick walls and smaller lumens compared to veins.
  • Tunica Intima
    The innermost layer of an artery, consisting of endothelial cells that provide a smooth lining for blood flow.
  • Tunica Media
    The middle layer of an artery, rich in smooth muscle and elastic fibers, allowing for vasoconstriction and vasodilation.
  • Tunica Externa
    The outermost layer of an artery, composed of connective tissue that provides structural support and protection.
  • Elastic Arteries
    Large arteries near the heart with high elastin content, allowing them to stretch and recoil with heartbeats.
  • Muscular Arteries
    Medium-sized arteries with a high smooth muscle content, responsible for distributing blood to specific organs.
  • Arterioles
    The smallest arteries that regulate blood flow into capillaries and play a key role in resistance control.
  • Lumen
    The hollow interior of a blood vessel through which blood flows, smaller in arteries than in veins.
  • Vasoconstriction
    The narrowing of blood vessels due to contraction of the muscular wall, reducing blood flow.
  • Vasodilation
    The widening of blood vessels due to relaxation of the muscular wall, increasing blood flow.
  • Elastic Fibers
    Components in the arterial wall that allow for stretching and recoiling, crucial for handling pressure surges.
  • Resistance
    The opposition to blood flow in the cardiovascular system, influenced by vessel diameter and length.
  • Conducting Arteries
    Another term for elastic arteries, highlighting their role in conducting blood from the heart.
  • Distributing Arteries
    Another term for muscular arteries, emphasizing their role in distributing blood to various body parts.
  • Internal Elastic Lamina
    A layer of elastic tissue in arteries, providing flexibility and strength, often embedded in elastic arteries.