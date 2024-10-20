Arteries definitions Flashcards
Arteries definitions
- ArteriesBlood vessels that carry blood away from the heart, characterized by thick walls and smaller lumens compared to veins.
- Tunica IntimaThe innermost layer of an artery, consisting of endothelial cells that provide a smooth lining for blood flow.
- Tunica MediaThe middle layer of an artery, rich in smooth muscle and elastic fibers, allowing for vasoconstriction and vasodilation.
- Tunica ExternaThe outermost layer of an artery, composed of connective tissue that provides structural support and protection.
- Elastic ArteriesLarge arteries near the heart with high elastin content, allowing them to stretch and recoil with heartbeats.
- Muscular ArteriesMedium-sized arteries with a high smooth muscle content, responsible for distributing blood to specific organs.
- ArteriolesThe smallest arteries that regulate blood flow into capillaries and play a key role in resistance control.
- LumenThe hollow interior of a blood vessel through which blood flows, smaller in arteries than in veins.
- VasoconstrictionThe narrowing of blood vessels due to contraction of the muscular wall, reducing blood flow.
- VasodilationThe widening of blood vessels due to relaxation of the muscular wall, increasing blood flow.
- Elastic FibersComponents in the arterial wall that allow for stretching and recoiling, crucial for handling pressure surges.
- ResistanceThe opposition to blood flow in the cardiovascular system, influenced by vessel diameter and length.
- Conducting ArteriesAnother term for elastic arteries, highlighting their role in conducting blood from the heart.
- Distributing ArteriesAnother term for muscular arteries, emphasizing their role in distributing blood to various body parts.
- Internal Elastic LaminaA layer of elastic tissue in arteries, providing flexibility and strength, often embedded in elastic arteries.