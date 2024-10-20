Atoms- Smallest Unit of Matter definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Atom The smallest unit of matter, consisting of a nucleus surrounded by electrons.

Matter Anything that takes up space and has mass, including living and non-living things.

Chemical Element A pure substance made up of only one type of atom.

Proton A subatomic particle with a positive charge found in the nucleus of an atom.

Neutron A subatomic particle with no charge found in the nucleus of an atom.

Electron A subatomic particle with a negative charge orbiting the nucleus of an atom.

Atomic Number The total number of protons in the nucleus of an atom, defining the element.

Mass Number The total number of protons and neutrons in the nucleus of an atom.

Energy Shell Regions around the nucleus where electrons are likely to be found.

Valence Shell The outermost energy shell of an atom, containing valence electrons.

Valence Electrons Electrons in the outermost energy shell, involved in chemical bonding.

Octet Rule Atoms are more stable and less reactive when their valence shells are full.

Atomic Mass Unit A unit of mass used to express atomic and molecular weights.

Periodic Table A table arranging all known elements based on their chemical properties.