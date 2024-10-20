Atoms- Smallest Unit of Matter definitions Flashcards
Atoms- Smallest Unit of Matter definitions
- AtomThe smallest unit of matter, consisting of a nucleus surrounded by electrons.
- MatterAnything that takes up space and has mass, including living and non-living things.
- Chemical ElementA pure substance made up of only one type of atom.
- ProtonA subatomic particle with a positive charge found in the nucleus of an atom.
- NeutronA subatomic particle with no charge found in the nucleus of an atom.
- ElectronA subatomic particle with a negative charge orbiting the nucleus of an atom.
- Atomic NumberThe total number of protons in the nucleus of an atom, defining the element.
- Mass NumberThe total number of protons and neutrons in the nucleus of an atom.
- Energy ShellRegions around the nucleus where electrons are likely to be found.
- Valence ShellThe outermost energy shell of an atom, containing valence electrons.
- Valence ElectronsElectrons in the outermost energy shell, involved in chemical bonding.
- Octet RuleAtoms are more stable and less reactive when their valence shells are full.
- Atomic Mass UnitA unit of mass used to express atomic and molecular weights.
- Periodic TableA table arranging all known elements based on their chemical properties.
- Bulk ElementsElements that make up the majority of living organisms, such as CHNOPS.