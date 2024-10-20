Atoms- Smallest Unit of Matter quiz Flashcards
Which of the following molecules is most abundant in the cells of the human body: water, glucose, DNA, or protein?
Water is the most abundant molecule in the cells of the human body.What are inorganic substances necessary for body growth and function?
Inorganic substances necessary for body growth and function are minerals.Which of the following is a trace element found in the human body: iron, carbon, oxygen, or hydrogen?
Iron is a trace element found in the human body.Which element is the most prevalent in the human body?
Oxygen is the most prevalent element in the human body.What percentage of the body weight is made of oxygen?
Approximately 65% of the body weight is made of oxygen.Which one element makes up the majority of your body weight?
Oxygen makes up the majority of your body weight.Is the importance of an element in the body related to its percentage of body weight?
No, the importance of an element is not necessarily related to its percentage of body weight.What is the atomic number of an element?
The atomic number of an element is the total number of protons in its nucleus.What are the three subatomic particles that make up an atom?
The three subatomic particles that make up an atom are protons, neutrons, and electrons.What is the Octet Rule in chemistry?
The Octet Rule states that atoms are more stable and less reactive when their valence shells are fully occupied with electrons.