ATP definitions Flashcards

Adenosine Triphosphate A high-energy molecule used to power cellular activities, consisting of adenosine and three phosphate groups.

Phosphate Groups Three linked groups in ATP, whose bonds release energy when broken during hydrolysis.

Adenosine A component of ATP made up of an adenine nitrogenous base and a pentose sugar.

Pentose Sugar A five-carbon sugar that, along with adenine, forms the adenosine part of ATP.

Adenine A nitrogenous base that pairs with a pentose sugar to form adenosine in ATP.

ATP Hydrolysis The process of breaking bonds between phosphate groups in ATP, releasing energy.

Adenosine Diphosphate A molecule formed from ATP hydrolysis, containing two phosphate groups.

Adenosine Monophosphate A molecule formed from further hydrolysis of ADP, containing one phosphate group.

Energy Coupling Using energy from exergonic reactions, like ATP hydrolysis, to drive endergonic reactions.

Exergonic Reaction A reaction that releases energy, such as ATP hydrolysis.

Endergonic Reaction A reaction that requires energy input, often driven by ATP hydrolysis.

Phosphorylation The transfer of a phosphate group from ATP to another molecule, altering its activity.

Activation A process where phosphorylation makes a molecule reactive or changes its conformation.

Conformation The shape or structure of a molecule, which can be altered by phosphorylation.