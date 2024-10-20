Skip to main content
ATP definitions Flashcards

ATP definitions
  • Adenosine Triphosphate
    A high-energy molecule used to power cellular activities, consisting of adenosine and three phosphate groups.
  • Phosphate Groups
    Three linked groups in ATP, whose bonds release energy when broken during hydrolysis.
  • Adenosine
    A component of ATP made up of an adenine nitrogenous base and a pentose sugar.
  • Pentose Sugar
    A five-carbon sugar that, along with adenine, forms the adenosine part of ATP.
  • Adenine
    A nitrogenous base that pairs with a pentose sugar to form adenosine in ATP.
  • ATP Hydrolysis
    The process of breaking bonds between phosphate groups in ATP, releasing energy.
  • Adenosine Diphosphate
    A molecule formed from ATP hydrolysis, containing two phosphate groups.
  • Adenosine Monophosphate
    A molecule formed from further hydrolysis of ADP, containing one phosphate group.
  • Energy Coupling
    Using energy from exergonic reactions, like ATP hydrolysis, to drive endergonic reactions.
  • Exergonic Reaction
    A reaction that releases energy, such as ATP hydrolysis.
  • Endergonic Reaction
    A reaction that requires energy input, often driven by ATP hydrolysis.
  • Phosphorylation
    The transfer of a phosphate group from ATP to another molecule, altering its activity.
  • Activation
    A process where phosphorylation makes a molecule reactive or changes its conformation.
  • Conformation
    The shape or structure of a molecule, which can be altered by phosphorylation.
  • Kinetic Energy
    Energy of motion, often derived from ATP hydrolysis in cellular activities.