ATP quiz Flashcards

ATP provides the energy required for muscle contraction by hydrolyzing its phosphate bonds, which releases energy used to power the contraction process.
What molecule most directly provides the energy you need for your muscles to contract?
ATP (Adenosine Triphosphate) is the molecule that directly provides the energy needed for muscle contraction.
Which of the following is not a role of ATP in muscle contraction? a) Providing energy for muscle contraction b) Binding to myosin heads c) Hydrolyzing to release energy d) Storing energy long-term
d) Storing energy long-term
Which of ATP's phosphate bonds is hydrolyzed in most cellular reactions?
The bond between the second and third phosphate group in ATP is typically hydrolyzed in cellular reactions, releasing energy.
Which of the following is the site of ATP binding and hydrolysis? a) Myosin head b) Actin filament c) Sarcoplasmic reticulum d) Mitochondria
a) Myosin head
What part of a myosin molecule does ATP bind to?
ATP binds to the myosin head, which is crucial for muscle contraction.
What is the role of ATP in muscle function?
ATP provides the energy necessary for muscle contraction and relaxation by binding to myosin heads and undergoing hydrolysis.
Where does the F1 subunit of ATP synthase get its energy to catalyze the synthesis of ATP?
The F1 subunit of ATP synthase gets its energy from the proton gradient across the mitochondrial membrane.
Which of the following particles can pass through the ATP synthase channel? a) Sodium ions b) Potassium ions c) Protons (H+) d) Calcium ions
c) Protons (H+)
Which of the following statements describes the role of ATP in animal cells? a) ATP stores genetic information b) ATP provides energy for cellular processes c) ATP acts as a structural component d) ATP is a waste product
b) ATP provides energy for cellular processes
What is a high energy compound that is stored within the muscle cells?
Creatine phosphate is a high-energy compound stored within muscle cells, used to regenerate ATP.
What complex of ATP synthase is responsible for the synthesis of ATP?
The F1 complex of ATP synthase is responsible for the synthesis of ATP.
How is ATP used during muscle contraction?
ATP is used during muscle contraction by binding to myosin heads, allowing them to detach from actin filaments, and then hydrolyzing to provide energy for the power stroke.
What is the role of ATP in cross bridge cycling?
ATP binds to myosin heads, allowing them to detach from actin, and its hydrolysis provides energy for the power stroke in cross bridge cycling.