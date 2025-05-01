ATP quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What molecule supplies the energy for muscle contraction? ATP (Adenosine Triphosphate) supplies the energy for muscle contraction by releasing energy through ATP hydrolysis, which is used to power cellular activities including muscle movement.

What are the three main components of an ATP molecule? ATP consists of a chain of three phosphate groups, a pentose sugar, and an adenine nitrogenous base. The pentose sugar and adenine together form the adenosine portion of ATP.

What does the 'tri' in adenosine triphosphate refer to? The 'tri' in adenosine triphosphate refers to the three phosphate groups attached in a chain. This distinguishes ATP from ADP and AMP, which have two and one phosphate groups, respectively.

How does ATP hydrolysis provide energy for cellular activities? ATP hydrolysis breaks the bonds between phosphate groups using water, releasing energy that the cell can use. This process also produces ADP and a free phosphate group.

What is energy coupling in the context of ATP? Energy coupling is when the energy released from an exergonic reaction, like ATP hydrolysis, is used to drive an endergonic reaction that requires energy input. This allows cells to use ATP hydrolysis to power processes such as building molecules or generating movement.

What are the products of ATP hydrolysis? The products of ATP hydrolysis are ADP, a free phosphate group, and released energy. This energy is then available to power other cellular reactions.