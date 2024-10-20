Biological Membranes definitions Flashcards
Biological Membranes definitions
- Biological MembranesStructures composed of a phospholipid bilayer with embedded proteins, cholesterol, and carbohydrates.
- PhospholipidsAmphipathic molecules forming the bilayer of biological membranes, with hydrophilic heads and hydrophobic tails.
- AmphipathicCharacteristic of molecules having both hydrophilic and hydrophobic parts, crucial for membrane structure.
- HydrophilicDescribes molecules or parts of molecules that are attracted to water.
- HydrophobicDescribes molecules or parts of molecules that repel water.
- Fluid Mosaic ModelDescribes membranes as fluid structures with proteins and other molecules moving laterally.
- ProteinsMolecules embedded in membranes, making up 20-80% of the mass, with various functions.
- CholesterolMolecule embedded in membranes, contributing to fluidity and stability.
- CarbohydratesMolecules attached to proteins or lipids on the extracellular surface of membranes.
- Phospholipid BilayerTwo layers of phospholipids forming the basic structure of biological membranes.
- Cell MembranesAnother term for biological membranes, enclosing the cell and its components.
- Plasma MembranesSynonym for biological membranes, surrounding the cell and regulating entry and exit of substances.
- Scanning Electron MicrographImaging technique used to visualize the structure of biological membranes.
- Lateral MovementThe ability of membrane components to move side-to-side within the bilayer.
- MosaicDescribes the composition of membranes as a mix of various molecules forming a larger structure.