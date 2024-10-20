Biological Membranes definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Biological Membranes Structures composed of a phospholipid bilayer with embedded proteins, cholesterol, and carbohydrates.

Phospholipids Amphipathic molecules forming the bilayer of biological membranes, with hydrophilic heads and hydrophobic tails.

Amphipathic Characteristic of molecules having both hydrophilic and hydrophobic parts, crucial for membrane structure.

Hydrophilic Describes molecules or parts of molecules that are attracted to water.

Hydrophobic Describes molecules or parts of molecules that repel water.

Fluid Mosaic Model Describes membranes as fluid structures with proteins and other molecules moving laterally.

Proteins Molecules embedded in membranes, making up 20-80% of the mass, with various functions.

Cholesterol Molecule embedded in membranes, contributing to fluidity and stability.

Carbohydrates Molecules attached to proteins or lipids on the extracellular surface of membranes.

Phospholipid Bilayer Two layers of phospholipids forming the basic structure of biological membranes.

Cell Membranes Another term for biological membranes, enclosing the cell and its components.

Plasma Membranes Synonym for biological membranes, surrounding the cell and regulating entry and exit of substances.

Scanning Electron Micrograph Imaging technique used to visualize the structure of biological membranes.

Lateral Movement The ability of membrane components to move side-to-side within the bilayer.