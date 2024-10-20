Skip to main content
Biological Membranes definitions Flashcards

Biological Membranes definitions
  • Biological Membranes
    Structures composed of a phospholipid bilayer with embedded proteins, cholesterol, and carbohydrates.
  • Phospholipids
    Amphipathic molecules forming the bilayer of biological membranes, with hydrophilic heads and hydrophobic tails.
  • Amphipathic
    Characteristic of molecules having both hydrophilic and hydrophobic parts, crucial for membrane structure.
  • Hydrophilic
    Describes molecules or parts of molecules that are attracted to water.
  • Hydrophobic
    Describes molecules or parts of molecules that repel water.
  • Fluid Mosaic Model
    Describes membranes as fluid structures with proteins and other molecules moving laterally.
  • Proteins
    Molecules embedded in membranes, making up 20-80% of the mass, with various functions.
  • Cholesterol
    Molecule embedded in membranes, contributing to fluidity and stability.
  • Carbohydrates
    Molecules attached to proteins or lipids on the extracellular surface of membranes.
  • Phospholipid Bilayer
    Two layers of phospholipids forming the basic structure of biological membranes.
  • Cell Membranes
    Another term for biological membranes, enclosing the cell and its components.
  • Plasma Membranes
    Synonym for biological membranes, surrounding the cell and regulating entry and exit of substances.
  • Scanning Electron Micrograph
    Imaging technique used to visualize the structure of biological membranes.
  • Lateral Movement
    The ability of membrane components to move side-to-side within the bilayer.
  • Mosaic
    Describes the composition of membranes as a mix of various molecules forming a larger structure.