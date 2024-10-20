Biological Membranes quiz #1 Flashcards

Which of the following statements about a typical plasma membrane is correct? A) It is composed solely of proteins. B) It is a rigid structure. C) It is a fluid mosaic of phospholipids, proteins, and cholesterol. D) It does not contain any carbohydrates.
C) It is a fluid mosaic of phospholipids, proteins, and cholesterol.
Which of the following is not one of the four main components of all plasma membranes? A) Phospholipids B) Proteins C) Nucleic acids D) Cholesterol
C) Nucleic acids
Which of the following describes the most likely location of cholesterol in an animal cell? A) Within the cytoplasm B) Embedded within the plasma membrane C) Inside the nucleus D) Attached to ribosomes
B) Embedded within the plasma membrane
Which of these is the double membrane that encloses the nucleus? A) Plasma membrane B) Nuclear envelope C) Mitochondrial membrane D) Endoplasmic reticulum
B) Nuclear envelope
What is the function of cholesterol in the cell membrane?
Cholesterol helps to maintain membrane fluidity and stability.
The tails of the phospholipids of the plasma membrane are composed of _____ and are _______? A) Fatty acids; hydrophobic B) Glycerol; hydrophilic C) Amino acids; hydrophilic D) Sugars; hydrophobic
A) Fatty acids; hydrophobic
Which of the following would not move freely across the cytoplasmic membrane? A) Oxygen B) Carbon dioxide C) Glucose D) Water
C) Glucose
In what way will cholesterol influence the cell membrane?
Cholesterol modulates the fluidity and stability of the cell membrane.
Which of the following are functions of the plasma membrane? A) Energy production B) Selective permeability C) Protein synthesis D) DNA replication
B) Selective permeability
Which of the following is a function of the cell membrane? A) DNA replication B) Protein synthesis C) Selective permeability D) Photosynthesis
C) Selective permeability
Which of the following would not be a constituent of a plasma membrane? A) Phospholipids B) Proteins C) DNA D) Cholesterol
C) DNA
Which of the following is a characteristic of the cell membrane? A) Rigid and immobile B) Composed of a single layer of lipids C) Fluid and dynamic D) Composed solely of carbohydrates
C) Fluid and dynamic
Which of the following would be found in the membrane of an animal cell? A) Cellulose B) Cholesterol C) Starch D) Hemoglobin
B) Cholesterol
What is the function of cholesterol in the plasma membrane?
Cholesterol helps to maintain the fluidity and integrity of the plasma membrane.
Which of the following correctly describes the function of the cell wall? A) Provides energy for the cell B) Regulates the movement of substances in and out of the cell C) Provides structural support and protection D) Synthesizes proteins
C) Provides structural support and protection
What is the purpose of cholesterol in the cell membrane?
Cholesterol stabilizes the membrane and maintains its fluidity.
What is the name of the highlighted membrane? A) Plasma membrane B) Nuclear envelope C) Mitochondrial membrane D) Endoplasmic reticulum
A) Plasma membrane
Why does a plasma membrane act as a barrier to the free passage of water-soluble substances?
The hydrophobic core of the phospholipid bilayer prevents water-soluble substances from passing freely.
The outer membrane of a gram-negative cell contains which of the following? A) Peptidoglycan B) Lipopolysaccharides C) Cellulose D) Glycogen
B) Lipopolysaccharides
The plasma membrane is made up of phospholipids and which of the following? A) Nucleic acids B) Proteins C) DNA D) RNA
B) Proteins
Which of the following is an accurate statement regarding the cell membrane? A) It is impermeable to all substances. B) It is composed of a rigid structure. C) It is selectively permeable. D) It is composed solely of carbohydrates.
C) It is selectively permeable.
Which of the following best describes the structure of the plasma membrane? A) A rigid layer of cellulose B) A fluid mosaic of lipids and proteins C) A single layer of proteins D) A solid layer of cholesterol
B) A fluid mosaic of lipids and proteins
The plasma membrane's cell surface markers include which of the following? A) DNA B) RNA C) Glycoproteins D) Ribosomes
C) Glycoproteins
Which of the following is one of the main functions of the membrane's phospholipid bilayer? A) Energy production B) Protein synthesis C) Acting as a barrier to water-soluble substances D) DNA replication
C) Acting as a barrier to water-soluble substances
What are the 3 factors that lead to membrane fluidity of the plasma membrane?
The presence of cholesterol, the unsaturated fatty acid tails of phospholipids, and the lateral movement of proteins.
Which of the following is a characteristic of the plasma membrane? A) Rigid and static B) Composed of a single layer of lipids C) Fluid and flexible D) Composed solely of proteins
C) Fluid and flexible
What property of the phospholipid bilayer allows proteins to move laterally in the membrane?
The fluid nature of the phospholipid bilayer allows lateral movement of proteins.
Which of the following is a property of the plasma membrane? A) Completely impermeable B) Rigid and inflexible C) Selectively permeable D) Composed solely of carbohydrates
C) Selectively permeable
Which of these are not embedded in the hydrophobic portion of the lipid bilayer at all? A) Integral proteins B) Peripheral proteins C) Cholesterol D) Phospholipids
B) Peripheral proteins
Which of the following would not be a component of the plasma membrane? A) Phospholipids B) Proteins C) DNA D) Cholesterol
C) DNA
Which of the following statements regarding the membrane on an enveloped virus is true? A) It is composed solely of proteins. B) It is derived from the host cell's membrane. C) It contains no lipids. D) It is rigid and inflexible.
B) It is derived from the host cell's membrane.
What are functions of the selectively permeable plasma membrane?
Regulating the entry and exit of substances, maintaining homeostasis, and facilitating communication and signaling.
Which of the following can cross the plasma membrane because of its selective permeability? A) Large proteins B) Ions C) Small nonpolar molecules D) DNA
C) Small nonpolar molecules
What is this structure? What membrane covers it? A) Nucleus; nuclear envelope B) Mitochondrion; mitochondrial membrane C) Chloroplast; chloroplast membrane D) Ribosome; ribosomal membrane
A) Nucleus; nuclear envelope
Which of the following protects the contents of the nucleus? A) Plasma membrane B) Nuclear envelope C) Cell wall D) Cytoskeleton
B) Nuclear envelope
Which of the following is true about membrane filters? A) They are impermeable to all substances. B) They allow selective passage of substances. C) They are composed solely of proteins. D) They are rigid and inflexible.
B) They allow selective passage of substances.
A lipid membrane is present in which of the following? A) Cell wall B) Nucleus C) Plasma membrane D) Ribosome
C) Plasma membrane
Which of the following is a major role of the glycocalyx of the cell membrane? A) Energy production B) Protein synthesis C) Cell recognition and protection D) DNA replication
C) Cell recognition and protection
Which of the following is not a function of the plasma membrane? A) Selective permeability B) Energy production C) Cell signaling D) Structural support
B) Energy production
Which of the following is not a component of the plasma membrane? A) Phospholipids B) Proteins C) DNA D) Cholesterol