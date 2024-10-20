Biological Membranes quiz #2 Flashcards

Which of the following is not part of the plasma membrane? A) Phospholipids B) Proteins C) RNA D) Cholesterol
C) RNA
Which of the following is not a characteristic of the plasma membrane? A) Rigid and static B) Fluid and dynamic C) Composed of a phospholipid bilayer D) Contains embedded proteins
A) Rigid and static
Which membrane is gelatinous? A) Plasma membrane B) Nuclear envelope C) Cytoplasmic membrane D) Glycocalyx
D) Glycocalyx
What is the relationship between steroid hormones and cell membranes?
Steroid hormones can pass through cell membranes due to their lipid-soluble nature.
Which of the following statements regarding membrane function is false? A) Membranes are selectively permeable. B) Membranes are rigid and immobile. C) Membranes contain proteins that assist in transport. D) Membranes are involved in cell signaling.
B) Membranes are rigid and immobile.
Which components form the structure of the plasma membrane? A) Phospholipids, proteins, and cholesterol B) DNA, RNA, and proteins C) Carbohydrates, nucleic acids, and lipids D) Proteins, nucleic acids, and carbohydrates
A) Phospholipids, proteins, and cholesterol
Which is present in the nuclear membrane (envelope) that is not present in the cell membrane? A) Nuclear pores B) Cholesterol C) Glycoproteins D) Phospholipids
A) Nuclear pores
Which of the following molecules are the major component of the plasma membrane? A) Proteins B) Carbohydrates C) Phospholipids D) Nucleic acids
C) Phospholipids
What would happen to the plasma membrane without cholesterol?
Without cholesterol, the plasma membrane would become less fluid and more susceptible to temperature changes.
What is the function of cholesterol in the membrane?
Cholesterol helps to stabilize the membrane and maintain its fluidity.