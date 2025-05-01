Biological Membranes quiz #3 Flashcards

What are the main components of biological membranes, and what roles do they play in membrane structure and function?
The main components of biological membranes are phospholipids, proteins, cholesterol, and carbohydrates. Phospholipids form the bilayer and provide the basic structure. Proteins, which can make up 20–80% of the membrane's mass, perform various functions such as transport and signaling. Cholesterol helps maintain membrane fluidity and stability, while carbohydrates are involved in cell recognition and communication.
What is the primary structural component of biological membranes?
Phospholipids are the primary structural component, forming a bilayer that makes up the basic structure of biological membranes.
What does it mean that phospholipids are amphipathic?
Amphipathic means that phospholipids have both hydrophilic (water-loving) and hydrophobic (water-fearing) regions.
What model is commonly used to describe the structure of biological membranes?
The fluid mosaic model is used, describing membranes as fluid and composed of a mosaic of various molecules.
How do proteins contribute to the structure and function of biological membranes?
Proteins are embedded in the membrane, can make up 20–80% of its mass, and perform functions such as transport and signaling.
What role does cholesterol play in biological membranes?
Cholesterol helps maintain membrane fluidity and stability by being embedded within the phospholipid bilayer.
How are carbohydrates involved in biological membranes?
Carbohydrates are attached to proteins or lipids on the membrane surface and are involved in cell recognition and communication.
Why are biological membranes described as 'fluid'?
They are described as fluid because the molecules within the membrane, such as proteins and lipids, can move laterally and are not fixed in place.
What does the 'mosaic' aspect of the fluid mosaic model refer to?
It refers to the membrane being made up of many different molecules, like proteins, lipids, and carbohydrates, that come together to form a larger structure.
What are some synonyms for biological membranes?
Biological membranes are also called cell membranes or plasma membranes.