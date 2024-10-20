Blood Supply of the Kidneys definitions Flashcards
Blood Supply of the Kidneys definitions
- Renal ArteryThe main vessel supplying blood to the kidneys, carrying about one fourth of total cardiac output.
- Renal VeinThe vessel through which filtered blood exits the kidneys.
- Cortical NephronA type of nephron located primarily in the renal cortex, involved in blood filtration.
- Juxtamedullary NephronA nephron type with loops extending deep into the renal medulla, aiding in concentrated urine formation.
- Collecting DuctA structure in the kidney where urine is collected from nephrons before moving to the renal pelvis.
- Afferent ArterioleThe small artery that carries blood to the glomerulus for filtration.
- Efferent ArterioleThe vessel that drains blood from the glomerulus, leading to peritubular capillaries.
- GlomerulusA network of capillaries within the renal corpuscle where blood filtration begins.
- Peritubular CapillariesCapillaries surrounding renal tubules, involved in reabsorbing water and solutes.
- Vasa RectaCapillary networks parallel to nephron loops in juxtamedullary nephrons, aiding in urine concentration.
- Renal CortexThe outer region of the kidney containing cortical nephrons and parts of juxtamedullary nephrons.
- Renal MedullaThe inner region of the kidney, containing nephron loops and vasa recta.
- Renal CorpuscleThe initial blood-filtering component of a nephron, consisting of the glomerulus and Bowman's capsule.
- Nephron LoopA U-shaped segment of the nephron that extends into the renal medulla, crucial for urine concentration.
- Proximal TubuleThe segment of the nephron where most reabsorption of water, ions, and nutrients occurs.