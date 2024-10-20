Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Blood Supply of the Kidneys definitions Flashcards

Back
Blood Supply of the Kidneys definitions
1/15
  • Renal Artery
    The main vessel supplying blood to the kidneys, carrying about one fourth of total cardiac output.
  • Renal Vein
    The vessel through which filtered blood exits the kidneys.
  • Cortical Nephron
    A type of nephron located primarily in the renal cortex, involved in blood filtration.
  • Juxtamedullary Nephron
    A nephron type with loops extending deep into the renal medulla, aiding in concentrated urine formation.
  • Collecting Duct
    A structure in the kidney where urine is collected from nephrons before moving to the renal pelvis.
  • Afferent Arteriole
    The small artery that carries blood to the glomerulus for filtration.
  • Efferent Arteriole
    The vessel that drains blood from the glomerulus, leading to peritubular capillaries.
  • Glomerulus
    A network of capillaries within the renal corpuscle where blood filtration begins.
  • Peritubular Capillaries
    Capillaries surrounding renal tubules, involved in reabsorbing water and solutes.
  • Vasa Recta
    Capillary networks parallel to nephron loops in juxtamedullary nephrons, aiding in urine concentration.
  • Renal Cortex
    The outer region of the kidney containing cortical nephrons and parts of juxtamedullary nephrons.
  • Renal Medulla
    The inner region of the kidney, containing nephron loops and vasa recta.
  • Renal Corpuscle
    The initial blood-filtering component of a nephron, consisting of the glomerulus and Bowman's capsule.
  • Nephron Loop
    A U-shaped segment of the nephron that extends into the renal medulla, crucial for urine concentration.
  • Proximal Tubule
    The segment of the nephron where most reabsorption of water, ions, and nutrients occurs.