Blood Supply of the Kidneys definitions Flashcards

Renal Artery The main vessel supplying blood to the kidneys, carrying about one fourth of total cardiac output.

Renal Vein The vessel through which filtered blood exits the kidneys.

Cortical Nephron A type of nephron located primarily in the renal cortex, involved in blood filtration.

Juxtamedullary Nephron A nephron type with loops extending deep into the renal medulla, aiding in concentrated urine formation.

Collecting Duct A structure in the kidney where urine is collected from nephrons before moving to the renal pelvis.

Afferent Arteriole The small artery that carries blood to the glomerulus for filtration.

Efferent Arteriole The vessel that drains blood from the glomerulus, leading to peritubular capillaries.

Glomerulus A network of capillaries within the renal corpuscle where blood filtration begins.

Peritubular Capillaries Capillaries surrounding renal tubules, involved in reabsorbing water and solutes.

Vasa Recta Capillary networks parallel to nephron loops in juxtamedullary nephrons, aiding in urine concentration.

Renal Cortex The outer region of the kidney containing cortical nephrons and parts of juxtamedullary nephrons.

Renal Medulla The inner region of the kidney, containing nephron loops and vasa recta.

Renal Corpuscle The initial blood-filtering component of a nephron, consisting of the glomerulus and Bowman's capsule.

Nephron Loop A U-shaped segment of the nephron that extends into the renal medulla, crucial for urine concentration.