Blood Supply of the Kidneys quiz Flashcards

What is the correct branching sequence of arteries in the kidney?
The correct branching sequence is renal artery, afferent arteriole, glomerular capillaries, and efferent arteriole.
What is the sequence of blood flow through the kidneys?
Blood flows from the renal artery to afferent arterioles, glomerular capillaries, efferent arterioles, peritubular capillaries, and exits via the renal vein.
Which of the following correctly traces blood flow from the renal artery into the renal cortex: A) Renal artery, efferent arteriole, glomerular capillaries, B) Renal artery, afferent arteriole, glomerular capillaries, C) Renal artery, vasa recta, peritubular capillaries?
B) Renal artery, afferent arteriole, glomerular capillaries.
Which is the correct order of blood flow through the kidneys?
The correct order is renal artery, afferent arteriole, glomerular capillaries, efferent arteriole, peritubular capillaries, renal vein.
What is the correct path of blood flow through vessels supplying a nephron?
Blood flows through the afferent arteriole, glomerular capillaries, efferent arteriole, and peritubular capillaries.
Approximately how much blood flows through the kidneys per minute?
The kidneys receive about one fourth of the total cardiac output, which is approximately 1.2 liters per minute.
Which system is mainly responsible for the transport of plasma to the kidneys?
The circulatory system is responsible for transporting plasma to the kidneys via the renal artery.
What role do the vasa recta play in the kidneys?
The vasa recta help in forming concentrated urine by paralleling the nephron loops in juxtamedullary nephrons.
What is the function of peritubular capillaries in the kidneys?
Peritubular capillaries surround renal tubules and are involved in the reabsorption of water and solutes.
How do afferent and efferent arterioles differ in function?
Afferent arterioles bring blood to the glomerular capillaries, while efferent arterioles carry blood away from them.