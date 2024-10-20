Cancer definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Cancer definitions

Cancer definitions
  • Cancer
    A disease marked by uncontrollable cell growth leading to malignant tumors that can metastasize.
  • Malignant Tumor
    An overgrowth of cancer cells that can metastasize to other organs, posing significant health risks.
  • Benign Tumor
    A non-cancerous overgrowth of cells that do not metastasize and are less dangerous.
  • Metastasis
    The process by which cancer cells spread from the original site to other parts of the body.
  • Proto-oncogene
    A gene that promotes appropriate cell division, acting like a 'green light' for cell growth.
  • Tumor Suppressor Gene
    A gene that inhibits cell division, acting like a 'red light' to prevent uncontrolled growth.
  • Oncogene
    A mutated proto-oncogene that promotes unrestrained cell growth, contributing to cancer.
  • P53
    A protein that functions as a tumor suppressor gene, helping to inhibit cell division.
  • Capsule
    A structure of tissue that surrounds benign tumors, containing them in their original area.
  • Cell Division
    The process by which a cell divides into two new daughter cells, crucial for growth and repair.
  • Mutation
    A change in a gene that can lead to cancer if it affects proto-oncogenes or tumor suppressor genes.
  • Cell Cycle
    The series of events that take place in a cell leading to its division and duplication.