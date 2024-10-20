Cancer definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 12 ) Hide definitions

Cancer A disease marked by uncontrollable cell growth leading to malignant tumors that can metastasize.

Malignant Tumor An overgrowth of cancer cells that can metastasize to other organs, posing significant health risks.

Benign Tumor A non-cancerous overgrowth of cells that do not metastasize and are less dangerous.

Metastasis The process by which cancer cells spread from the original site to other parts of the body.

Proto-oncogene A gene that promotes appropriate cell division, acting like a 'green light' for cell growth.

Tumor Suppressor Gene A gene that inhibits cell division, acting like a 'red light' to prevent uncontrolled growth.

Oncogene A mutated proto-oncogene that promotes unrestrained cell growth, contributing to cancer.

P53 A protein that functions as a tumor suppressor gene, helping to inhibit cell division.

Capsule A structure of tissue that surrounds benign tumors, containing them in their original area.

Cell Division The process by which a cell divides into two new daughter cells, crucial for growth and repair.

Mutation A change in a gene that can lead to cancer if it affects proto-oncogenes or tumor suppressor genes.