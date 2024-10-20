Cancer definitions Flashcards
Cancer definitions
- CancerA disease marked by uncontrollable cell growth leading to malignant tumors that can metastasize.
- Malignant TumorAn overgrowth of cancer cells that can metastasize to other organs, posing significant health risks.
- Benign TumorA non-cancerous overgrowth of cells that do not metastasize and are less dangerous.
- MetastasisThe process by which cancer cells spread from the original site to other parts of the body.
- Proto-oncogeneA gene that promotes appropriate cell division, acting like a 'green light' for cell growth.
- Tumor Suppressor GeneA gene that inhibits cell division, acting like a 'red light' to prevent uncontrolled growth.
- OncogeneA mutated proto-oncogene that promotes unrestrained cell growth, contributing to cancer.
- P53A protein that functions as a tumor suppressor gene, helping to inhibit cell division.
- CapsuleA structure of tissue that surrounds benign tumors, containing them in their original area.
- Cell DivisionThe process by which a cell divides into two new daughter cells, crucial for growth and repair.
- MutationA change in a gene that can lead to cancer if it affects proto-oncogenes or tumor suppressor genes.
- Cell CycleThe series of events that take place in a cell leading to its division and duplication.