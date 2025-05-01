Cancer quiz #1 Flashcards
Are both skin and lung cancers classified as carcinomas? Yes, both skin and lung cancers are classified as carcinomas, which are cancers that arise from epithelial cells. What is a benign tumor made up of muscle tissue called? A benign tumor made up of muscle tissue is called a myoma. What is the term for cancer that affects the bone marrow or blood? Cancer that affects the bone marrow or blood is called leukemia. What is the main difference between malignant and benign tumors regarding their ability to spread? Malignant tumors can metastasize to other organs, while benign tumors do not migrate and remain at the same site. This makes malignant tumors more dangerous than benign tumors. How does the presence or absence of a capsule distinguish benign from malignant tumors? Benign tumors are capsulated, meaning they are surrounded by a structure that contains them, while malignant tumors are non-capsulated. The capsule helps prevent benign tumors from spreading. What role does the protein p53 play in cell division? The protein p53 acts as a tumor suppressor gene that inhibits cell division. It helps regulate the cell cycle and prevent uncontrolled cell growth. What happens when a proto-oncogene mutates? When a proto-oncogene mutates, it becomes an oncogene. Oncogenes promote unrestrained cell growth, which can lead to cancer. How do proto-oncogenes and tumor suppressor genes work together in healthy cells? Proto-oncogenes promote cell division, while tumor suppressor genes inhibit it. Together, they balance cell growth to ensure proper regulation of the cell cycle. Why are malignant tumors considered more dangerous than benign tumors? Malignant tumors grow quickly and can metastasize to other organs, causing health complications in multiple areas. Benign tumors grow slowly and do not spread. What is the definition of a tumor in the context of cancer? A tumor is an abnormal mass of tissue resulting from an overgrowth of cells. Tumors can be either benign or malignant depending on their characteristics.
Cancer quiz #1
