Cancer quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Are both skin and lung cancers classified as carcinomas? Yes, both skin and lung cancers are classified as carcinomas, which are cancers that arise from epithelial cells.

What is a benign tumor made up of muscle tissue called? A benign tumor made up of muscle tissue is called a myoma.

What is the term for cancer that affects the bone marrow or blood? Cancer that affects the bone marrow or blood is called leukemia.

What is the main difference between malignant and benign tumors regarding their ability to spread? Malignant tumors can metastasize to other organs, while benign tumors do not migrate and remain at the same site. This makes malignant tumors more dangerous than benign tumors.

How does the presence or absence of a capsule distinguish benign from malignant tumors? Benign tumors are capsulated, meaning they are surrounded by a structure that contains them, while malignant tumors are non-capsulated. The capsule helps prevent benign tumors from spreading.

What role does the protein p53 play in cell division? The protein p53 acts as a tumor suppressor gene that inhibits cell division. It helps regulate the cell cycle and prevent uncontrolled cell growth.