Capillaries definitions Flashcards

Capillaries definitions
Capillaries definitions
- CapillariesSmallest blood vessels, 5-10 micrometers in diameter, facilitating nutrient and gas exchange between blood and tissues.
- Tunica intimaThe only layer in capillary walls, consisting of endothelium and a basement membrane, allowing for efficient exchange.
- ErythrocytesRed blood cells, about 7.5 micrometers in diameter, often travel single file through capillaries.
- Capillary bedsNetworks of branched capillaries facilitating microcirculation, fed by arterioles and drained by venules.
- Continuous capillariesMost common type, least permeable, with tight junctions and small intercellular clefts.
- Fenestrated capillariesCapillaries with small pores, moderate permeability, found in kidneys and endocrine glands.
- Sinusoid capillariesMost permeable capillaries with large holes, found in liver and bone marrow, allowing large molecules to pass.
- MicrocirculationBlood flow through capillary beds from terminal arterioles to postcapillary venules.
- Vascular shuntStructure in mesenteric capillary beds allowing blood to bypass capillaries, consisting of metarteriole and thoroughfare channel.
- MetarterioleTransitional vessel with precapillary sphincters, part of the vascular shunt controlling blood flow.
- Thoroughfare channelContinuation of metarteriole without smooth muscle, connecting to postcapillary venule.
- Precapillary sphinctersSmooth muscle rings controlling blood flow into capillary beds, part of metarterioles.
- ArteriolesSmall arteries regulating blood flow to capillary beds through vasoconstriction.
- Postcapillary venulesSmallest venules receiving blood from capillary beds, beginning the return to the heart.
- EndotheliumInner lining of capillaries, forming a barrier for exchange of substances between blood and tissues.