Capillaries quiz Flashcards

Why do capillaries need to be thin-walled?
Capillaries need to be thin-walled to facilitate efficient exchange of nutrients and gases between blood and tissues.How thick are the walls of the alveoli and the capillaries?
The walls of both alveoli and capillaries are extremely thin, consisting of a single layer of cells to allow for efficient gas exchange.Which of the following is not true of capillaries? A) They are the most numerous blood vessels B) They have thick walls C) They facilitate nutrient exchange D) They lack smooth muscle
B) They have thick walls is not true; capillaries have thin walls consisting only of the tunica intima.Which of the following are functions of the capillaries? A) Transporting blood to the heart B) Facilitating nutrient and gas exchange C) Storing blood D) Regulating blood pressure
B) Facilitating nutrient and gas exchange is a primary function of capillaries.Which are the thinnest blood vessels?
Capillaries are the thinnest blood vessels, consisting only of the tunica intima.What is the diameter range of capillaries?
Capillaries have a diameter range of about 5 to 10 micrometers.What are the three types of capillaries?
The three types of capillaries are continuous, fenestrated, and sinusoid.Where are fenestrated capillaries commonly found?
Fenestrated capillaries are commonly found in the kidneys, endocrine glands, and small intestines.What is the function of precapillary sphincters?
Precapillary sphincters regulate blood flow into capillary beds by contracting to restrict flow.What is microcirculation?
Microcirculation refers to the blood flow through capillary beds from terminal arterioles to postcapillary venules.