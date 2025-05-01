Capillaries quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What type of blood vessel covers or surrounds the alveoli in the lungs? Capillaries are the type of blood vessel that cover and surround the alveoli in the lungs, facilitating gas exchange between the blood and air.

Which blood vessels are responsible for surrounding the alveoli and enabling gas exchange? Capillaries are the blood vessels that surround the alveoli and enable the exchange of oxygen and carbon dioxide between the blood and lung tissues.

What are the smallest blood vessels in the human body called? The smallest blood vessels in the human body are called capillaries.

Which type of blood vessel forms extensive networks for nutrient and gas exchange in tissues? Capillaries form extensive networks known as capillary beds, which are crucial for nutrient and gas exchange between blood and surrounding tissues.

What is the approximate diameter range of capillaries in micrometers? Capillaries are about 5 to 10 micrometers in diameter. This size is just enough for red blood cells to pass through in a single file line.

Which structural feature of continuous capillaries makes them the least permeable type? Continuous capillaries have tightly joined endothelial cells with many tight junctions, forming a continuous tube. This limits the passage of large molecules and makes them the least permeable.