Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Carbohydrates definitions Flashcards

Back
Carbohydrates definitions
1/15
  • Carbohydrates
    Carbon-based molecules hydrated with hydroxyl groups, serving as sugars or saccharides.
  • Monosaccharides
    Single carbohydrate units, serving as monomers for larger carbohydrate structures.
  • Oligosaccharides
    Carbohydrates composed of 2-20 covalently linked monosaccharides.
  • Polysaccharides
    Carbohydrates with more than 20 monosaccharide units, forming polymers.
  • Glycosidic bonds
    Covalent bonds linking monosaccharides in carbohydrates.
  • Dehydration synthesis
    Reaction forming polysaccharides by linking monosaccharides and releasing water.
  • Hydrolysis
    Reaction breaking down polysaccharides into monosaccharides by cleaving glycosidic bonds.
  • Glucose
    The most abundant monosaccharide, fitting the formula C6H12O6.
  • Cellulose
    A polysaccharide providing structural support in plant cell walls.
  • Chitin
    A structural polysaccharide found in the exoskeletons of insects and crustaceans.
  • Starch
    A polysaccharide used for energy storage in plants.
  • Glycogen
    A polysaccharide storing glucose in animal cells.
  • Saccharides
    Another term for sugars, encompassing all carbohydrate types.
  • Energy storage
    A primary function of carbohydrates, storing energy in forms like starch and glycogen.
  • Structural support
    A primary function of carbohydrates, providing structure in forms like cellulose and chitin.