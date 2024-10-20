Carbohydrates definitions Flashcards
Carbohydrates definitions
- CarbohydratesCarbon-based molecules hydrated with hydroxyl groups, serving as sugars or saccharides.
- MonosaccharidesSingle carbohydrate units, serving as monomers for larger carbohydrate structures.
- OligosaccharidesCarbohydrates composed of 2-20 covalently linked monosaccharides.
- PolysaccharidesCarbohydrates with more than 20 monosaccharide units, forming polymers.
- Glycosidic bondsCovalent bonds linking monosaccharides in carbohydrates.
- Dehydration synthesisReaction forming polysaccharides by linking monosaccharides and releasing water.
- HydrolysisReaction breaking down polysaccharides into monosaccharides by cleaving glycosidic bonds.
- GlucoseThe most abundant monosaccharide, fitting the formula C6H12O6.
- CelluloseA polysaccharide providing structural support in plant cell walls.
- ChitinA structural polysaccharide found in the exoskeletons of insects and crustaceans.
- StarchA polysaccharide used for energy storage in plants.
- GlycogenA polysaccharide storing glucose in animal cells.
- SaccharidesAnother term for sugars, encompassing all carbohydrate types.
- Energy storageA primary function of carbohydrates, storing energy in forms like starch and glycogen.
- Structural supportA primary function of carbohydrates, providing structure in forms like cellulose and chitin.