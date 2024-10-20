Carbohydrates definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Carbohydrates Carbon-based molecules hydrated with hydroxyl groups, serving as sugars or saccharides.

Monosaccharides Single carbohydrate units, serving as monomers for larger carbohydrate structures.

Oligosaccharides Carbohydrates composed of 2-20 covalently linked monosaccharides.

Polysaccharides Carbohydrates with more than 20 monosaccharide units, forming polymers.

Glycosidic bonds Covalent bonds linking monosaccharides in carbohydrates.

Dehydration synthesis Reaction forming polysaccharides by linking monosaccharides and releasing water.

Hydrolysis Reaction breaking down polysaccharides into monosaccharides by cleaving glycosidic bonds.

Glucose The most abundant monosaccharide, fitting the formula C6H12O6.

Cellulose A polysaccharide providing structural support in plant cell walls.

Chitin A structural polysaccharide found in the exoskeletons of insects and crustaceans.

Starch A polysaccharide used for energy storage in plants.

Glycogen A polysaccharide storing glucose in animal cells.

Saccharides Another term for sugars, encompassing all carbohydrate types.

Energy storage A primary function of carbohydrates, storing energy in forms like starch and glycogen.