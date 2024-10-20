Carbohydrates quiz Flashcards

Skip to main content
Carbohydrates quiz

Carbohydrates quiz
  • Which locations represent the largest storage depots for carbohydrates in the body?
    The largest storage depots for carbohydrates in the body are the liver and muscles.
  • Which carbohydrate is used to store energy in the liver?
    Glycogen is the carbohydrate used to store energy in the liver.
  • What is the stored form of carbohydrate in the muscles and liver?
    The stored form of carbohydrate in the muscles and liver is glycogen.
  • What is the key to carbohydrate loading before an athletic event?
    The key to carbohydrate loading is to increase glycogen stores in the muscles and liver for sustained energy.
  • Which carbohydrate is used in the liver for energy storage?
    Glycogen is used in the liver for energy storage.
  • Which of the following polysaccharides stores energy in animal muscle tissue? Options: A) Cellulose, B) Starch, C) Glycogen, D) Chitin
    C) Glycogen stores energy in animal muscle tissue.
  • What are the two primary functions of carbohydrates?
    The two primary functions of carbohydrates are structural support and energy storage.
  • What is the most abundant monosaccharide?
    Glucose is the most abundant monosaccharide.
  • What type of reaction is needed to break down polysaccharides into monosaccharides?
    A hydrolysis reaction is needed to break down polysaccharides into monosaccharides.
  • What type of bond links monosaccharides together in polysaccharides?
    Glycosidic bonds link monosaccharides together in polysaccharides.