Carbohydrates quiz Flashcards
Which locations represent the largest storage depots for carbohydrates in the body?
The largest storage depots for carbohydrates in the body are the liver and muscles.Which carbohydrate is used to store energy in the liver?
The stored form of carbohydrate in the muscles and liver is glycogen.What is the key to carbohydrate loading before an athletic event?
C) Glycogen stores energy in animal muscle tissue.What are the two primary functions of carbohydrates?
The two primary functions of carbohydrates are structural support and energy storage.What is the most abundant monosaccharide?
Glucose is the most abundant monosaccharide.What type of reaction is needed to break down polysaccharides into monosaccharides?
A hydrolysis reaction is needed to break down polysaccharides into monosaccharides.What type of bond links monosaccharides together in polysaccharides?
Glycosidic bonds link monosaccharides together in polysaccharides.