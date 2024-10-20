Cardiac Action Potentials definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Pacemaker cells Heart cells that set the rhythm through autorhythmicity, initiating action potentials without external signals.

Contractile cells Heart cells responsible for contraction and blood pumping, experiencing rapid depolarization and a plateau phase.

Depolarization A phase where the cell's membrane potential becomes less negative, often due to sodium or calcium ion inflow.

Repolarization The process of restoring the cell's membrane potential to a negative value after depolarization.

Plateau phase A phase in cardiac action potentials where depolarization is prolonged due to calcium inflow and potassium outflow.

Autorhythmicity The ability of pacemaker cells to generate action potentials independently, setting the heart's rhythm.

Sodium ions Positively charged ions that contribute to depolarization by entering the cell.

Calcium ions Positively charged ions that prolong depolarization in cardiac cells by entering the cell.

Potassium ions Positively charged ions that contribute to repolarization by exiting the cell.

Absolute refractory period A period during which cardiac cells cannot respond to new action potentials, ensuring relaxation.

Pacemaker potential The slow depolarization phase in pacemaker cells that initiates action potentials.

Intrinsic cardiac conduction system The system responsible for initiating and spreading action potentials throughout the heart.

Gap junctions Channels that allow action potentials to pass directly from one cardiac cell to another.

Millivolts A unit of measurement for electrical potential used to describe changes in membrane potential.