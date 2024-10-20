Cardiac Action Potentials quiz Flashcards
How should a nurse assess a client for pulse rate deficit?
A nurse should assess pulse rate deficit by measuring the apical and radial pulse rates simultaneously and comparing the two.Which of the following would the nurse identify as a cardiac glycoside? A) Digoxin B) Aspirin C) Metoprolol D) Lisinopril
A) DigoxinBy what mechanism would an increase in venous return increase stroke volume?
An increase in venous return increases stroke volume through the Frank-Starling mechanism, which enhances cardiac muscle fiber stretch and contraction force.What is pulse deficit?
Pulse deficit is the difference between the apical and radial pulse rates, indicating a potential cardiac issue.What occurs during ventricular contraction?
During ventricular contraction, the ventricles contract to pump blood into the aorta and pulmonary artery.How would a decrease in blood volume affect both stroke volume and cardiac output?
A decrease in blood volume would reduce stroke volume and cardiac output due to less blood being available for the heart to pump.How do you calculate cardiac output?
Cardiac output is calculated by multiplying heart rate by stroke volume.Which feature is characteristic of an action potential at the SA node?
The action potential at the SA node is characterized by a slow depolarization due to the pacemaker potential.What change would lead to an increase in cardiac output during exercise?
An increase in heart rate and stroke volume during exercise leads to an increase in cardiac output.What ions are involved in the action potentials of cardiac pacemaker cells?
Sodium, calcium, and potassium ions are involved in the action potentials of cardiac pacemaker cells.