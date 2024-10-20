Skip to main content
Cardiac Action Potentials quiz Flashcards

Cardiac Action Potentials quiz
  • How should a nurse assess a client for pulse rate deficit?
    A nurse should assess pulse rate deficit by measuring the apical and radial pulse rates simultaneously and comparing the two.
  • Which of the following would the nurse identify as a cardiac glycoside? A) Digoxin B) Aspirin C) Metoprolol D) Lisinopril
    A) Digoxin
  • By what mechanism would an increase in venous return increase stroke volume?
    An increase in venous return increases stroke volume through the Frank-Starling mechanism, which enhances cardiac muscle fiber stretch and contraction force.
  • What is pulse deficit?
    Pulse deficit is the difference between the apical and radial pulse rates, indicating a potential cardiac issue.
  • What occurs during ventricular contraction?
    During ventricular contraction, the ventricles contract to pump blood into the aorta and pulmonary artery.
  • How would a decrease in blood volume affect both stroke volume and cardiac output?
    A decrease in blood volume would reduce stroke volume and cardiac output due to less blood being available for the heart to pump.
  • How do you calculate cardiac output?
    Cardiac output is calculated by multiplying heart rate by stroke volume.
  • Which feature is characteristic of an action potential at the SA node?
    The action potential at the SA node is characterized by a slow depolarization due to the pacemaker potential.
  • What change would lead to an increase in cardiac output during exercise?
    An increase in heart rate and stroke volume during exercise leads to an increase in cardiac output.
  • What ions are involved in the action potentials of cardiac pacemaker cells?
    Sodium, calcium, and potassium ions are involved in the action potentials of cardiac pacemaker cells.