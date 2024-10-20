Cardiac Cycle definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Cardiac Cycle The sequence of events in one heartbeat, including contraction and relaxation of heart chambers.

Systole The phase of the cardiac cycle where heart chambers contract, increasing pressure to move blood.

Diastole The phase of the cardiac cycle where heart chambers relax, decreasing pressure for filling.

Atrioventricular Valve Valves between atria and ventricles that open during diastole and close during systole.

Semilunar Valve Valves at the exit of ventricles that open during systole and close during diastole.

Ventricular Filling The stage in the cardiac cycle where blood flows from atria to ventricles.

Isovolumetric Contraction A phase where ventricles contract with no volume change as all valves are closed.

Ventricular Ejection The phase where blood is pushed from ventricles into the arteries.

Isovolumetric Relaxation A phase where ventricles relax with no volume change as all valves are closed.

Electrocardiogram (ECG) A recording of the heart's electrical activity, showing depolarization and repolarization.

Heart Sounds Sounds produced by the closing of heart valves, known as 'lub' and 'dub'.

Heart Murmur An abnormal sound indicating turbulent blood flow, often due to valve issues.

Aorta The main artery carrying blood from the left ventricle to the body.

Pulmonary Trunk The artery carrying blood from the right ventricle to the lungs.