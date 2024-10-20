Cardiac Cycle definitions Flashcards
Back
Cardiac Cycle definitions
1/15
Terms in this set (15)
- Cardiac CycleThe sequence of events in one heartbeat, including contraction and relaxation of heart chambers.
- SystoleThe phase of the cardiac cycle where heart chambers contract, increasing pressure to move blood.
- DiastoleThe phase of the cardiac cycle where heart chambers relax, decreasing pressure for filling.
- Atrioventricular ValveValves between atria and ventricles that open during diastole and close during systole.
- Semilunar ValveValves at the exit of ventricles that open during systole and close during diastole.
- Ventricular FillingThe stage in the cardiac cycle where blood flows from atria to ventricles.
- Isovolumetric ContractionA phase where ventricles contract with no volume change as all valves are closed.
- Ventricular EjectionThe phase where blood is pushed from ventricles into the arteries.
- Isovolumetric RelaxationA phase where ventricles relax with no volume change as all valves are closed.
- Electrocardiogram (ECG)A recording of the heart's electrical activity, showing depolarization and repolarization.
- Heart SoundsSounds produced by the closing of heart valves, known as 'lub' and 'dub'.
- Heart MurmurAn abnormal sound indicating turbulent blood flow, often due to valve issues.
- AortaThe main artery carrying blood from the left ventricle to the body.
- Pulmonary TrunkThe artery carrying blood from the right ventricle to the lungs.
- DepolarizationThe process of electrical activation of heart muscle cells, leading to contraction.