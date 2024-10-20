Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Cardiac Cycle definitions Flashcards

Back
Cardiac Cycle definitions
1/15
  • Cardiac Cycle
    The sequence of events in one heartbeat, including contraction and relaxation of heart chambers.
  • Systole
    The phase of the cardiac cycle where heart chambers contract, increasing pressure to move blood.
  • Diastole
    The phase of the cardiac cycle where heart chambers relax, decreasing pressure for filling.
  • Atrioventricular Valve
    Valves between atria and ventricles that open during diastole and close during systole.
  • Semilunar Valve
    Valves at the exit of ventricles that open during systole and close during diastole.
  • Ventricular Filling
    The stage in the cardiac cycle where blood flows from atria to ventricles.
  • Isovolumetric Contraction
    A phase where ventricles contract with no volume change as all valves are closed.
  • Ventricular Ejection
    The phase where blood is pushed from ventricles into the arteries.
  • Isovolumetric Relaxation
    A phase where ventricles relax with no volume change as all valves are closed.
  • Electrocardiogram (ECG)
    A recording of the heart's electrical activity, showing depolarization and repolarization.
  • Heart Sounds
    Sounds produced by the closing of heart valves, known as 'lub' and 'dub'.
  • Heart Murmur
    An abnormal sound indicating turbulent blood flow, often due to valve issues.
  • Aorta
    The main artery carrying blood from the left ventricle to the body.
  • Pulmonary Trunk
    The artery carrying blood from the right ventricle to the lungs.
  • Depolarization
    The process of electrical activation of heart muscle cells, leading to contraction.