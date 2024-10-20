Cardiac Cycle quiz Flashcards

Which event of the cardiac cycle occurs when systolic blood pressure is measured?
Systolic blood pressure is measured during ventricular systole when the ventricles contract and push blood into the arteries.
Which of the following statements is not true regarding ventricular systole? A) Ventricular pressure increases. B) Semilunar valves open. C) Atrioventricular valves open. D) Blood is ejected into the arteries.
C) Atrioventricular valves open.
Which of the following is not true for ventricular systole? A) Ventricular pressure decreases. B) Semilunar valves open. C) Blood is ejected into the arteries. D) Atrioventricular valves close.
A) Ventricular pressure decreases.
Which events occur during the atrial contraction and ventricular filling phase of the cardiac cycle?
During atrial contraction and ventricular filling, the atria contract to push blood into the ventricles, and the atrioventricular valves are open.
The second heart sound is heard during which phase of the cardiac cycle?
The second heart sound is heard during isovolumetric relaxation when the semilunar valves close.
Atrial pressure is greater than ventricular pressure during which phase of the cardiac cycle?
Atrial pressure is greater than ventricular pressure during ventricular filling.
The first heart sound represents which portion of the cardiac cycle?
The first heart sound represents the closing of the atrioventricular valves during isovolumetric contraction.
Which is the correct sequence of events of the cardiac cycle?
The correct sequence is ventricular filling, isovolumetric contraction, ventricular ejection, and isovolumetric relaxation.
At what point in the cardiac cycle does the semilunar valve open?
The semilunar valve opens during ventricular ejection when ventricular pressure exceeds arterial pressure.
Which of the following is the correct sequence of events regarding the cardiac cycle? A) Ventricular ejection, isovolumetric contraction, ventricular filling, isovolumetric relaxation. B) Ventricular filling, isovolumetric contraction, ventricular ejection, isovolumetric relaxation. C) Isovolumetric relaxation, ventricular ejection, isovolumetric contraction, ventricular filling.
B) Ventricular filling, isovolumetric contraction, ventricular ejection, isovolumetric relaxation.
Which of the following would decrease stroke volume? A) Increased end-diastolic volume. B) Increased contractility. C) Increased afterload. D) Increased preload.
C) Increased afterload.
How is stroke volume calculated?
Stroke volume is calculated as the difference between end-diastolic volume and end-systolic volume.
Which of the following are considered events of the cardiac cycle? A) Atrial contraction, ventricular filling, ventricular ejection, isovolumetric relaxation. B) Ventricular filling, isovolumetric contraction, ventricular ejection, isovolumetric relaxation. C) Atrial relaxation, ventricular contraction, ventricular ejection, isovolumetric contraction.
B) Ventricular filling, isovolumetric contraction, ventricular ejection, isovolumetric relaxation.
At what point in the cardiac cycle does the semilunar valve close?
The semilunar valve closes during isovolumetric relaxation when ventricular pressure falls below arterial pressure.
What happens after the ventricles of the heart complete their contraction?
After ventricular contraction, the semilunar valves close, and the heart enters isovolumetric relaxation.
During the cardiac cycle, what is the role of pressure changes?
Pressure changes in the heart chambers drive the opening and closing of heart valves, facilitating blood flow.
At what point in the cardiac cycle does the AV valve open?
The AV valve opens during ventricular filling when atrial pressure exceeds ventricular pressure.
At what point during the cardiac cycle does the AV valve close?
The AV valve closes during isovolumetric contraction when ventricular pressure exceeds atrial pressure.
Ventricular pressure is greater than aortic pressure during which phase of the cardiac cycle?
Ventricular pressure is greater than aortic pressure during ventricular ejection.
Which of the following statements about the cardiac cycle is true? A) The AV valves are open during ventricular ejection. B) The semilunar valves are closed during ventricular filling. C) The AV valves close during isovolumetric contraction.
C) The AV valves close during isovolumetric contraction.
During which phase of a heartbeat is the heart filled with blood?
The heart is filled with blood during ventricular filling.
Which of the following does not occur during ventricular systole? A) Semilunar valves open. B) Blood is ejected into the arteries. C) Atrioventricular valves open.
C) Atrioventricular valves open.
During what phase does blood flow from the ventricles into the pulmonary trunk and aorta?
Blood flows from the ventricles into the pulmonary trunk and aorta during ventricular ejection.
Which law states that stroke volume is determined by the end-diastolic volume?
The Frank-Starling law states that stroke volume is determined by the end-diastolic volume.
The shutting of the semilunar valves occurs during which phase?
The shutting of the semilunar valves occurs during isovolumetric relaxation.
What happens at the end of systole in the cardiac cycle?
At the end of systole, the ventricles begin to relax, leading to the closure of the semilunar valves and the start of isovolumetric relaxation.