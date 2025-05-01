Cardiac Cycle quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What are the main phases of the cardiac cycle, and what occurs during each phase? The cardiac cycle consists of four main phases: ventricular filling (ventricles relax and fill with blood, AV valves open, semilunar valves closed), isovolumetric contraction (ventricles begin to contract, all valves closed, pressure rises), ventricular ejection (ventricles contract fully, semilunar valves open, blood ejected, AV valves closed), and isovolumetric relaxation (ventricles relax, all valves closed, pressure falls).

How do pressure changes in the ventricles control the opening and closing of heart valves during the cardiac cycle? When ventricular pressure exceeds atrial pressure, AV valves close; when ventricular pressure exceeds arterial pressure, semilunar valves open. As ventricular pressure falls below arterial pressure, semilunar valves close; when it falls below atrial pressure, AV valves open.

What causes the 'lub-dub' sounds of the heartbeat, and which valves are involved in each sound? The 'lub' (first heart sound) is caused by the closing of the AV (atrioventricular) valves at the start of ventricular systole. The 'dub' (second heart sound) is caused by the closing of the semilunar valves at the start of ventricular diastole.

What is the significance of isovolumetric contraction and isovolumetric relaxation in the cardiac cycle? During isovolumetric contraction and relaxation, all heart valves are closed, so no blood moves in or out of the ventricles. These phases allow pressure to build (contraction) or fall (relaxation) without changing ventricular volume.

How does an electrocardiogram (ECG) relate to the mechanical events of the cardiac cycle? The ECG shows electrical activity: the P wave corresponds to atrial depolarization (atrial systole), the QRS complex to ventricular depolarization (ventricular systole), and the T wave to ventricular repolarization (ventricular diastole). These electrical events trigger the mechanical actions of the heart.

What is a heart murmur, and what can cause it during the cardiac cycle? A heart murmur is an abnormal sound caused by turbulent blood flow, often due to incomplete closure of heart valves or other valve abnormalities. It can occur when blood leaks backward or flows abnormally through the heart.