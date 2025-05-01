Cardiac Cycle quiz #1 Flashcards

What are the main phases of the cardiac cycle, and what occurs during each phase?
The cardiac cycle consists of four main phases: ventricular filling (ventricles relax and fill with blood, AV valves open, semilunar valves closed), isovolumetric contraction (ventricles begin to contract, all valves closed, pressure rises), ventricular ejection (ventricles contract fully, semilunar valves open, blood ejected, AV valves closed), and isovolumetric relaxation (ventricles relax, all valves closed, pressure falls).