Cell Cycle Regulation definitions Flashcards

Cell Cycle A series of phases that cells go through to divide and produce new cells, highly regulated by signals and checkpoints.

Growth Factors Proteins that act as signals to promote cell division, ensuring cells divide only when necessary.

Checkpoints Regulatory stop points in the cell cycle that ensure conditions are met before proceeding to the next phase.

p53 Protein A protein that repairs DNA errors or triggers apoptosis if errors are irreparable, preventing cancer.

Apoptosis Programmed cell death that prevents the accumulation of errors, crucial for maintaining healthy cell populations.

G1 Checkpoint Ensures DNA integrity before replication in the S phase, preventing the propagation of errors.

S Checkpoint Confirms proper DNA replication, ensuring genetic material is accurately duplicated.

G2 Checkpoint Verifies the presence of necessary enzymes and proteins for mitosis, ensuring readiness for cell division.

M Checkpoint Ensures correct chromosome alignment during metaphase, crucial for accurate cell division.

Mitosis A phase of the cell cycle where replicated chromosomes are separated into two new nuclei.

Cytokinesis The process following mitosis where the cell cytoplasm divides, forming two daughter cells.

Chromosome Alignment The arrangement of chromosomes at the cell's equator during metaphase, essential for proper division.

Spindle Fibers Structures that attach to chromosomes during cell division, ensuring their proper segregation.

Cancer A disease caused by unregulated cell cycle progression, often due to checkpoint failures.