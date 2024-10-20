Cell Cycle Regulation quiz Flashcards
Cell Cycle Regulation quiz
What does G1 stand for and what occurs in this stage?
G1 stands for 'Gap 1' phase. During this stage, the cell grows in size, synthesizes mRNA and proteins (such as enzymes) that are required for DNA synthesis.Which phase does not have a checkpoint?
The G0 phase does not have a checkpoint. It is a resting phase where the cell is not actively preparing to divide.What does the G1 checkpoint check for?
The G1 checkpoint checks for DNA integrity, ensuring there are no errors before the cell proceeds to the S phase for DNA replication.What occurs during G1?
The size of the cell increases during the G1 phase.What happens after the S phase?
The G1 checkpoint checks for DNA damage and ensures the cell has the necessary resources for DNA replication.How is the activity of MPF controlled in the cell?
At G1, the cell grows, synthesizes proteins, and prepares for DNA replication.Which of the following steps occur in G2? A) DNA replication B) Cell growth C) Protein synthesis D) Chromosome alignment
B) Cell growth and C) Protein synthesis occur in G2.What process does a multicellular organism use to replace its damaged body cells?
A multicellular organism uses mitosis to replace its damaged body cells.Will CDK be active in G0 cells? Why or why not?
CDK will not be active in G0 cells because these cells are in a resting state and not actively preparing to divide.What happens in the G0 phase?
If a cell stops at the G1 checkpoint, it might be due to DNA damage or insufficient resources for DNA replication.What happens during the G2 checkpoint?
At the G2 checkpoint, the cell ensures that all DNA has been replicated correctly and that it has the necessary proteins and enzymes for mitosis.