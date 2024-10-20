Cell Junctions definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

Tight junctions Membrane proteins creating leak-proof barriers between cells, preventing substances from seeping through.

Anchoring junctions Intermediate filaments using complex protein structures to anchor neighboring cells together.

Desmosomes Another term for anchoring junctions, linking cells with protein structures but not leak-proof.

Gap junctions Protein channels connecting cytoplasm of two animal cells, allowing nutrient exchange.

Plasmodesmata Gaps in plant cell walls connecting cytoplasm of neighboring cells for nutrient exchange.

Membrane proteins Proteins in cell membranes involved in forming tight junctions for leak-proof barriers.

Intermediate filaments Protein structures in anchoring junctions that link neighboring cells together.

Protein channels Structures in gap junctions creating pathways for exchange between cell cytoplasms.

Cytoplasm Cellular material connected by gap junctions or plasmodesmata for substance exchange.