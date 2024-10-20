Cell Junctions definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Cell Junctions definitions
  • Tight junctions
    Membrane proteins creating leak-proof barriers between cells, preventing substances from seeping through.
  • Anchoring junctions
    Intermediate filaments using complex protein structures to anchor neighboring cells together.
  • Desmosomes
    Another term for anchoring junctions, linking cells with protein structures but not leak-proof.
  • Gap junctions
    Protein channels connecting cytoplasm of two animal cells, allowing nutrient exchange.
  • Plasmodesmata
    Gaps in plant cell walls connecting cytoplasm of neighboring cells for nutrient exchange.
  • Membrane proteins
    Proteins in cell membranes involved in forming tight junctions for leak-proof barriers.
  • Intermediate filaments
    Protein structures in anchoring junctions that link neighboring cells together.
  • Protein channels
    Structures in gap junctions creating pathways for exchange between cell cytoplasms.
  • Cytoplasm
    Cellular material connected by gap junctions or plasmodesmata for substance exchange.
  • Cell walls
    Structures in plant cells containing plasmodesmata for cytoplasmic connections.