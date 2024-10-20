Cell Junctions definitions Flashcards
Back
Cell Junctions definitions
1/10
Terms in this set (10)
- Tight junctionsMembrane proteins creating leak-proof barriers between cells, preventing substances from seeping through.
- Anchoring junctionsIntermediate filaments using complex protein structures to anchor neighboring cells together.
- DesmosomesAnother term for anchoring junctions, linking cells with protein structures but not leak-proof.
- Gap junctionsProtein channels connecting cytoplasm of two animal cells, allowing nutrient exchange.
- PlasmodesmataGaps in plant cell walls connecting cytoplasm of neighboring cells for nutrient exchange.
- Membrane proteinsProteins in cell membranes involved in forming tight junctions for leak-proof barriers.
- Intermediate filamentsProtein structures in anchoring junctions that link neighboring cells together.
- Protein channelsStructures in gap junctions creating pathways for exchange between cell cytoplasms.
- CytoplasmCellular material connected by gap junctions or plasmodesmata for substance exchange.
- Cell wallsStructures in plant cells containing plasmodesmata for cytoplasmic connections.