Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Cell Junctions quiz Flashcards

Cell Junctions quiz
1/18
  • Which of these cell junctions form a barrier to the passage of materials?
    Tight junctions form a barrier to the passage of materials by creating leak-proof barriers between cells.
  • What do intercellular junctions connect?
    Intercellular junctions connect adjacent eukaryotic cells, allowing them to interact and communicate with each other.
  • Which of the following describes tight junctions? A) They allow for the exchange of nutrients B) They create leak-proof barriers C) They anchor cells together D) They are found in plant cells
    B) They create leak-proof barriers
  • Which of the following best describes tight junctions? A) Protein channels that connect cytoplasm B) Membrane proteins that create leak-proof barriers C) Gaps in cell walls D) Complex protein structures anchoring cells
    B) Membrane proteins that create leak-proof barriers
  • Which type of junctions must there be between cells to form a barrier?
    Tight junctions must be present between cells to form a barrier.
  • What is the description of a desmosome?
    Desmosomes, or anchoring junctions, are complex protein structures that anchor neighboring cells together using intermediate filaments.
  • What type of cell junctions are found in cardiac muscle tissue?
    Gap junctions and desmosomes are found in cardiac muscle tissue, allowing for communication and mechanical stability.
  • What do gap junctions do in animals?
    Gap junctions in animals create protein channels that connect the cytoplasm of two cells, allowing for the exchange of nutrients and other substances.
  • What is the function of intercalated discs?
    Intercalated discs contain gap junctions and desmosomes, facilitating electrical and mechanical coupling between cardiac muscle cells.
  • Which is the function of an intercalated disc?
    The function of an intercalated disc is to connect cardiac muscle cells, allowing for synchronized contraction through electrical and mechanical coupling.
  • What are intercalated discs?
    Intercalated discs are specialized structures in cardiac muscle tissue that contain gap junctions and desmosomes, enabling coordinated contraction.
  • Which of the following substances can pass through a gap junction? A) Proteins B) Ions C) DNA D) Lipids
    B) Ions
  • Which appendage provides the ability to attach to surfaces and other cells?
    Pili, found in bacteria, provide the ability to attach to surfaces and other cells.
  • Which type of cell junction is responsible for movement of molecules between cells?
    Gap junctions are responsible for the movement of molecules between cells by allowing direct cytoplasmic connections.
  • Which of the following cell junctions allows for rapid and direct communication between two cells? A) Tight junctions B) Desmosomes C) Gap junctions D) Plasmodesmata
    C) Gap junctions
  • Which cell junctions prevent substances from passing between adjacent cells?
    Tight junctions prevent substances from passing between adjacent cells by creating a seal.
  • The type of membrane junction that prevents material from moving in-between cells is called?
    The type of membrane junction that prevents material from moving in-between cells is called a tight junction.
  • What are the functions of anchoring junctions?
    Anchoring junctions, or desmosomes, function to mechanically attach cells to each other, providing structural support and stability.