Cell Junctions quiz Flashcards

Which of these cell junctions form a barrier to the passage of materials?
Tight junctions form a barrier to the passage of materials by creating leak-proof barriers between cells.
What do intercellular junctions connect?
Intercellular junctions connect adjacent eukaryotic cells, allowing them to interact and communicate with each other.
Which of the following describes tight junctions? A) They allow for the exchange of nutrients B) They create leak-proof barriers C) They anchor cells together D) They are found in plant cells
B) They create leak-proof barriers
Which of the following best describes tight junctions? A) Protein channels that connect cytoplasm B) Membrane proteins that create leak-proof barriers C) Gaps in cell walls D) Complex protein structures anchoring cells
B) Membrane proteins that create leak-proof barriers
Which type of junctions must there be between cells to form a barrier?
Tight junctions must be present between cells to form a barrier.
What is the description of a desmosome?
Desmosomes, or anchoring junctions, are complex protein structures that anchor neighboring cells together using intermediate filaments.
What type of cell junctions are found in cardiac muscle tissue?
Gap junctions and desmosomes are found in cardiac muscle tissue, allowing for communication and mechanical stability.
What do gap junctions do in animals?
Gap junctions in animals create protein channels that connect the cytoplasm of two cells, allowing for the exchange of nutrients and other substances.
What is the function of intercalated discs?
Intercalated discs contain gap junctions and desmosomes, facilitating electrical and mechanical coupling between cardiac muscle cells.
Which is the function of an intercalated disc?
The function of an intercalated disc is to connect cardiac muscle cells, allowing for synchronized contraction through electrical and mechanical coupling.
What are intercalated discs?
Intercalated discs are specialized structures in cardiac muscle tissue that contain gap junctions and desmosomes, enabling coordinated contraction.
Which of the following substances can pass through a gap junction? A) Proteins B) Ions C) DNA D) Lipids
B) Ions
Which appendage provides the ability to attach to surfaces and other cells?
Pili, found in bacteria, provide the ability to attach to surfaces and other cells.
Which type of cell junction is responsible for movement of molecules between cells?
Gap junctions are responsible for the movement of molecules between cells by allowing direct cytoplasmic connections.
Which of the following cell junctions allows for rapid and direct communication between two cells? A) Tight junctions B) Desmosomes C) Gap junctions D) Plasmodesmata
C) Gap junctions
Which cell junctions prevent substances from passing between adjacent cells?
Tight junctions prevent substances from passing between adjacent cells by creating a seal.
The type of membrane junction that prevents material from moving in-between cells is called?
The type of membrane junction that prevents material from moving in-between cells is called a tight junction.
What are the functions of anchoring junctions?
Anchoring junctions, or desmosomes, function to mechanically attach cells to each other, providing structural support and stability.