Cells of the Immune System: Agranulocytes definitions Flashcards

Cells of the Immune System: Agranulocytes definitions
Cells of the Immune System: Agranulocytes definitions
- AgranulocytesLeukocytes lacking visible cytoplasmic granules, including monocytes and lymphocytes, crucial for immune responses.
- MonocytesWhite blood cells circulating in the blood, capable of differentiating into macrophages or dendritic cells.
- MacrophagesPhagocytic cells acting as sentinel cells, responding to infections and alerting other immune defenses.
- Dendritic cellsSentinel cells with long appendages, ingesting pathogens and activating adaptive immune cells.
- LymphocytesLeukocytes involved in adaptive immunity, including T cells, B cells, and natural killer cells.
- Natural killer cellsInnate lymphoid cells that kill various cell types without specific antigen recognition.
- T cellsLymphocytes part of adaptive immunity, specifically targeting antigens of invading microbes.
- B cellsLymphocytes involved in adaptive immunity, producing antibodies against specific antigens.
- Hematopoietic stem cellProgenitor cell differentiating into myeloid or lymphoid progenitor cells, giving rise to various blood cells.
- Resident macrophagesMacrophages residing permanently in tissues, ready to respond to infections.
- Wandering macrophagesMacrophages circulating in the blood, recruited to infection sites.
- Giant cellsFused macrophages with increased destructive abilities, formed during immune responses.
- Innate lymphoid cellsLymphocytes part of innate immunity, lacking specific antigen recognition, including natural killer cells.
- Adaptive immunityImmune response involving specific recognition of antigens by T and B cells.
- Sentinel cellsCells acting as scouts, detecting infections and alerting the immune system.