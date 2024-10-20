Skip to main content
Cells of the Immune System: Agranulocytes definitions Flashcards

Cells of the Immune System: Agranulocytes definitions
  • Agranulocytes
    Leukocytes lacking visible cytoplasmic granules, including monocytes and lymphocytes, crucial for immune responses.
  • Monocytes
    White blood cells circulating in the blood, capable of differentiating into macrophages or dendritic cells.
  • Macrophages
    Phagocytic cells acting as sentinel cells, responding to infections and alerting other immune defenses.
  • Dendritic cells
    Sentinel cells with long appendages, ingesting pathogens and activating adaptive immune cells.
  • Lymphocytes
    Leukocytes involved in adaptive immunity, including T cells, B cells, and natural killer cells.
  • Natural killer cells
    Innate lymphoid cells that kill various cell types without specific antigen recognition.
  • T cells
    Lymphocytes part of adaptive immunity, specifically targeting antigens of invading microbes.
  • B cells
    Lymphocytes involved in adaptive immunity, producing antibodies against specific antigens.
  • Hematopoietic stem cell
    Progenitor cell differentiating into myeloid or lymphoid progenitor cells, giving rise to various blood cells.
  • Resident macrophages
    Macrophages residing permanently in tissues, ready to respond to infections.
  • Wandering macrophages
    Macrophages circulating in the blood, recruited to infection sites.
  • Giant cells
    Fused macrophages with increased destructive abilities, formed during immune responses.
  • Innate lymphoid cells
    Lymphocytes part of innate immunity, lacking specific antigen recognition, including natural killer cells.
  • Adaptive immunity
    Immune response involving specific recognition of antigens by T and B cells.
  • Sentinel cells
    Cells acting as scouts, detecting infections and alerting the immune system.