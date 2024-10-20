Cells of the Immune System: Agranulocytes definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Agranulocytes Leukocytes lacking visible cytoplasmic granules, including monocytes and lymphocytes, crucial for immune responses.

Monocytes White blood cells circulating in the blood, capable of differentiating into macrophages or dendritic cells.

Macrophages Phagocytic cells acting as sentinel cells, responding to infections and alerting other immune defenses.

Dendritic cells Sentinel cells with long appendages, ingesting pathogens and activating adaptive immune cells.

Lymphocytes Leukocytes involved in adaptive immunity, including T cells, B cells, and natural killer cells.

Natural killer cells Innate lymphoid cells that kill various cell types without specific antigen recognition.

T cells Lymphocytes part of adaptive immunity, specifically targeting antigens of invading microbes.

B cells Lymphocytes involved in adaptive immunity, producing antibodies against specific antigens.

Hematopoietic stem cell Progenitor cell differentiating into myeloid or lymphoid progenitor cells, giving rise to various blood cells.

Resident macrophages Macrophages residing permanently in tissues, ready to respond to infections.

Wandering macrophages Macrophages circulating in the blood, recruited to infection sites.

Giant cells Fused macrophages with increased destructive abilities, formed during immune responses.

Innate lymphoid cells Lymphocytes part of innate immunity, lacking specific antigen recognition, including natural killer cells.

Adaptive immunity Immune response involving specific recognition of antigens by T and B cells.