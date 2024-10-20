Cells of the Immune System: Agranulocytes quiz Flashcards
Cells of the Immune System: Agranulocytes quiz
You can tap to flip the card.
What are the most abundant agranulocytes in the immune system?
Lymphocytes are the most abundant agranulocytes in the immune system.Which two formed elements are both classified as agranulocytes?
Monocytes and lymphocytes are both classified as agranulocytes.Which of the following is an agranulocyte: neutrophil, eosinophil, monocyte, or basophil?
Monocyte is an agranulocyte.What role do macrophages play in the immune system?
Macrophages act as sentinel cells, responding to infections and alerting other immune defenses.How do dendritic cells contribute to adaptive immunity?
Dendritic cells alert and activate T and B cells, initiating adaptive immune responses.What is the primary function of natural killer cells?
Natural killer cells are involved in innate immunity and kill a variety of different cell types without specificity.What is the difference between resident and wandering macrophages?
Resident macrophages reside permanently in tissues, while wandering macrophages circulate through the blood to sites of infection.What are the two main types of lymphocytes involved in adaptive immunity?
The two main types of lymphocytes involved in adaptive immunity are T cells and B cells.What is the role of monocytes in the immune system?
Monocytes circulate in the blood and can differentiate into macrophages or dendritic cells.How do dendritic cells process antigens?
Dendritic cells ingest pathogens, break them down, and present pieces of the pathogens to activate adaptive immune system cells.