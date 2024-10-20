Skip to main content
Cells of the Immune System: Agranulocytes quiz Flashcards

  • What are the most abundant agranulocytes in the immune system?
    Lymphocytes are the most abundant agranulocytes in the immune system.
  • Which two formed elements are both classified as agranulocytes?
    Monocytes and lymphocytes are both classified as agranulocytes.
  • Which of the following is an agranulocyte: neutrophil, eosinophil, monocyte, or basophil?
    Monocyte is an agranulocyte.
  • What role do macrophages play in the immune system?
    Macrophages act as sentinel cells, responding to infections and alerting other immune defenses.
  • How do dendritic cells contribute to adaptive immunity?
    Dendritic cells alert and activate T and B cells, initiating adaptive immune responses.
  • What is the primary function of natural killer cells?
    Natural killer cells are involved in innate immunity and kill a variety of different cell types without specificity.
  • What is the difference between resident and wandering macrophages?
    Resident macrophages reside permanently in tissues, while wandering macrophages circulate through the blood to sites of infection.
  • What are the two main types of lymphocytes involved in adaptive immunity?
    The two main types of lymphocytes involved in adaptive immunity are T cells and B cells.
  • What is the role of monocytes in the immune system?
    Monocytes circulate in the blood and can differentiate into macrophages or dendritic cells.
  • How do dendritic cells process antigens?
    Dendritic cells ingest pathogens, break them down, and present pieces of the pathogens to activate adaptive immune system cells.