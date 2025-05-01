Cells of the Immune System: Agranulocytes quiz #1 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 10 ) Hide definitions

What are agranulocytes, and which main cell types do they include? Agranulocytes are a type of leukocyte (white blood cell) characterized by the absence of visible cytoplasmic granules under a light microscope. They include monocytes, which can differentiate into macrophages and dendritic cells, and lymphocytes, which consist of T cells, B cells, and natural killer (NK) cells.

Describe the roles of macrophages and dendritic cells derived from monocytes. Macrophages act as phagocytic sentinel cells that respond to infections and alert other immune defenses. Dendritic cells also function as phagocytes and sentinel cells, but their main role is to detect pathogens, process antigens, and activate T and B cells to initiate adaptive immune responses.

How do resident macrophages differ from wandering macrophages? Resident macrophages permanently reside in specific tissues and are ready to respond to infections in those tissues, while wandering macrophages circulate in the blood and can be recruited to sites of infection as needed.

What is the primary function of lymphocytes in the immune system, and which types are involved in adaptive immunity? Lymphocytes are crucial for immune responses. T cells and B cells are involved in adaptive immunity, targeting specific antigens, while natural killer (NK) cells are part of innate immunity and target a variety of infected or abnormal cells without antigen specificity.

What distinguishes natural killer (NK) cells from T cells and B cells? Natural killer (NK) cells are part of innate immunity and lack antigen specificity, allowing them to kill a variety of infected or abnormal cells. In contrast, T cells and B cells are part of adaptive immunity and specifically recognize and respond to particular antigens.

