Cells of the Immune System: Granulocytes definitions Flashcards

Cells of the Immune System: Granulocytes definitions

Cells of the Immune System: Granulocytes definitions
  • Granulocytes
    White blood cells with visible cytoplasmic granules, part of the innate immune system.
  • Neutrophils
    Most abundant leukocytes, first responders to infection, using phagocytosis and degranulation.
  • Eosinophils
    Granulocytes targeting parasitic worms, involved in allergic reactions, with reddish-staining granules.
  • Basophils
    Granulocytes releasing histamine to promote inflammation, with bluish-purple staining granules.
  • Leukocytes
    White blood cells, including granulocytes, crucial for immune defense.
  • Phagocytosis
    Process of ingesting and digesting microbes or particles by cells like neutrophils.
  • Degranulation
    Release of granule contents from cells like neutrophils to combat pathogens.
  • Histamine
    Molecule released by basophils and mast cells, increasing capillary permeability during inflammation.
  • Polymorphonuclear
    Refers to cells like neutrophils with a multi-lobed nucleus.
  • Antimicrobial peptides
    Compounds in neutrophil granules that degrade and destroy microbes.
  • Neutrophil Extracellular Traps (NETs)
    Webs of chromatin released by neutrophils to trap and neutralize microbes.
  • Capillary permeability
    The ease with which substances can pass through capillary walls, increased by histamine.
  • Mast cells
    Tissue-resident cells similar to basophils, releasing histamine during allergic reactions.
  • Cytoplasmic granules
    Structures in granulocytes containing compounds for immune defense, visible under a microscope.
  • Innate immune system
    The body's first line of defense, including cells like granulocytes.