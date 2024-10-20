Cells of the Immune System: Granulocytes definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Granulocytes White blood cells with visible cytoplasmic granules, part of the innate immune system.

Neutrophils Most abundant leukocytes, first responders to infection, using phagocytosis and degranulation.

Eosinophils Granulocytes targeting parasitic worms, involved in allergic reactions, with reddish-staining granules.

Basophils Granulocytes releasing histamine to promote inflammation, with bluish-purple staining granules.

Leukocytes White blood cells, including granulocytes, crucial for immune defense.

Phagocytosis Process of ingesting and digesting microbes or particles by cells like neutrophils.

Degranulation Release of granule contents from cells like neutrophils to combat pathogens.

Histamine Molecule released by basophils and mast cells, increasing capillary permeability during inflammation.

Polymorphonuclear Refers to cells like neutrophils with a multi-lobed nucleus.

Antimicrobial peptides Compounds in neutrophil granules that degrade and destroy microbes.

Neutrophil Extracellular Traps (NETs) Webs of chromatin released by neutrophils to trap and neutralize microbes.

Capillary permeability The ease with which substances can pass through capillary walls, increased by histamine.

Mast cells Tissue-resident cells similar to basophils, releasing histamine during allergic reactions.

Cytoplasmic granules Structures in granulocytes containing compounds for immune defense, visible under a microscope.