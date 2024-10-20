Cells of the Immune System: Granulocytes quiz Flashcards

Skip to main content
Cells of the Immune System: Granulocytes quiz

Cells of the Immune System: Granulocytes quiz
  • Which of the following cells can engulf a pathogen? A) Neutrophils B) Eosinophils C) Basophils D) Mast cells
    A) Neutrophils
  • Granulocytes are which type of cell? A) Red blood cells B) White blood cells C) Platelets D) Stem cells
    B) White blood cells
  • Which of the following white blood cells are granulocytes? A) Lymphocytes B) Monocytes C) Neutrophils D) Macrophages
    C) Neutrophils
  • Which white blood cells are characterized as granulocytes? A) Neutrophils, eosinophils, basophils B) Lymphocytes, monocytes, macrophages C) Erythrocytes, platelets, stem cells D) Mast cells, dendritic cells, T cells
    A) Neutrophils, eosinophils, basophils
  • Which immune system cells ingest foreign debris and pathogens? A) Eosinophils B) Basophils C) Neutrophils D) Mast cells
    C) Neutrophils
  • Which type of white blood cell contains enzymes called granules? A) Lymphocytes B) Granulocytes C) Monocytes D) Erythrocytes
    B) Granulocytes
  • Which cells help destroy pathogens and damaged tissue in the brain? A) Neutrophils B) Microglia C) Eosinophils D) Basophils
    B) Microglia
  • What is the primary role of eosinophils in the immune system?
    Eosinophils primarily target parasitic worms and are involved in allergic reactions.
  • How do basophils contribute to the immune response?
    Basophils release histamine to promote inflammation and recruit other immune cells.
  • What is the function of neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs)?
    NETs act as webs of chromatin to trap infecting microbes, aiding in their destruction.