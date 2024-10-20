Cells of the Immune System: Granulocytes quiz Flashcards

Which of the following cells can engulf a pathogen? A) Neutrophils B) Eosinophils C) Basophils D) Mast cells
A) Neutrophils
Granulocytes are which type of cell? A) Red blood cells B) White blood cells C) Platelets D) Stem cells
B) White blood cells
Which of the following white blood cells are granulocytes? A) Lymphocytes B) Monocytes C) Neutrophils D) Macrophages
C) Neutrophils
Which white blood cells are characterized as granulocytes? A) Neutrophils, eosinophils, basophils B) Lymphocytes, monocytes, macrophages C) Erythrocytes, platelets, stem cells D) Mast cells, dendritic cells, T cells
A) Neutrophils, eosinophils, basophils
Which immune system cells ingest foreign debris and pathogens? A) Eosinophils B) Basophils C) Neutrophils D) Mast cells
C) Neutrophils
Which type of white blood cell contains enzymes called granules? A) Lymphocytes B) Granulocytes C) Monocytes D) Erythrocytes
B) Granulocytes
Which cells help destroy pathogens and damaged tissue in the brain? A) Neutrophils B) Microglia C) Eosinophils D) Basophils
B) Microglia
What is the primary role of eosinophils in the immune system?
Eosinophils primarily target parasitic worms and are involved in allergic reactions.
How do basophils contribute to the immune response?
Basophils release histamine to promote inflammation and recruit other immune cells.
What is the function of neutrophil extracellular traps (NETs)?
NETs act as webs of chromatin to trap infecting microbes, aiding in their destruction.